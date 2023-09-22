News
TikTok may start serving you Google Search results
Variety and Tech
2023-09-22 | 03:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
TikTok may start serving you Google Search results
TikTok is testing a new feature that integrates Google Search into its own in-app search results. The test, spotted by app researcher Radu Oncescu, shows a small box midway down TikTok’s search page that invites users to search for the same terms on Google.
TechCrunch has reached out to both companies for details on the feature, which currently does not show up in search for all users — including in our own tests.
Read more on:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/21/tiktok-may-start-serving-you-google-search-results/
Variety and Tech
TikTok
Start
Serving
Google
Search
Results
