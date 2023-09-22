Threads adds easy profile switching to its mobile apps

2023-09-22
Threads adds easy profile switching to its mobile apps
Threads adds easy profile switching to its mobile apps

Meta-owned Twitter rival Threads has finally added a way to switch between multiple accounts without logging out.


The social networking app announced Thursday that users can now swap accounts on its mobile apps by long pressing on the profile icon in the bottom right. Users can tap on the “Add profile” option after the long press to add a new profile.


Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/22/threads-adds-easy-profile-switching-to-its-mobile-apps/

