George Hobeika shines again with Beyoncé's stunning dress

Variety and Tech
2023-09-22 | 09:51
High views
0min
For the third time, Lebanese designer George Hobeika's star shines on the global stage for his breathtaking dress worn by international superstar Beyoncé during her recent " Renaissance " tour.

The globally acclaimed artist graced the stage in a creative design from George Hobeika's Fall 2023 collection.

Beyoncé's magnificent dress, adorned in light blue, featured turquoise and silver Swarovski crystals, with feathers cascading from the bottom of the gown. A matching headpiece complemented the design in terms of color and fabric.

George Hobeika's official Instagram page shared photos of the global icon in the stunning dress, along with the following comment: "Beyoncé, an epitome of timeless elegance, shines on stage in one of George Hobeika's exquisite fashion creations for Fall 2023."

