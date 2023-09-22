News
George Hobeika shines again with Beyoncé's stunning dress
Variety and Tech
2023-09-22 | 09:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
George Hobeika shines again with Beyoncé's stunning dress
For the third time, Lebanese designer George Hobeika's star shines on the global stage for his breathtaking dress worn by international superstar Beyoncé during her recent " Renaissance " tour.
The globally acclaimed artist graced the stage in a creative design from George Hobeika's Fall 2023 collection.
Beyoncé's magnificent dress, adorned in light blue, featured turquoise and silver Swarovski crystals, with feathers cascading from the bottom of the gown. A matching headpiece complemented the design in terms of color and fabric.
George Hobeika's official Instagram page shared photos of the global icon in the stunning dress, along with the following comment: "Beyoncé, an epitome of timeless elegance, shines on stage in one of George Hobeika's exquisite fashion creations for Fall 2023."
Lebanon News
Variety and Tech
George Hobeika
Shine
Beyoncé
Dress
Breathtaking
Design
Variety and Tech
2023-09-17
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-21
0
Middle East News
2023-09-20
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-17
0
Variety and Tech
07:10
0
Variety and Tech
07:03
0
Variety and Tech
03:41
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-21
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-16
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-25
0
World News
2023-08-23
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-31
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:09
2
Press Highlights
00:41
3
Lebanon Economy
02:29
4
Variety and Tech
09:51
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
6
Lebanon News
04:56
7
Lebanon News
05:57
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
