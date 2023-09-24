India’s PhonePe launches app store with zero fee in challenge to Google

2023-09-24 | 10:20
India’s PhonePe launches app store with zero fee in challenge to Google
India’s PhonePe launches app store with zero fee in challenge to Google

PhonePe launched the Indus AppStore Developer Platform on Saturday, promising zero platform fee and no commission on in-app purchases as the Walmart-backed fintech races to win Android developers in Google’s largest market.

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, which has amassed over 450 million registered users on its eponymous payments app, said developers can start registering and uploading their apps on the ‘made-in-India’ app store starting today.

Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/22/phonepe-indus-appstore-walmart/
 

