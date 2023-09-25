Amazon to invest up to $4 billion in AI startup Anthropic

Variety and Tech
2023-09-25
Amazon to invest up to $4 billion in AI startup Anthropic
Amazon to invest up to $4 billion in AI startup Anthropic

Amazon has agreed to invest up to $4 billion in the AI startup Anthropic, the two firms said, as the e-commerce group steps up its rivalry against Microsoft, Meta, Google and Nvidia in the fast-growing sector that many technologists believe could be the next great frontier.

The e-commerce group said it will initially invest $1.25 billion for a minority stake in Anthropic, which like Google’s Bard and Microsoft-backed OpenAI also operates an AI-powered, text analyzing chatbot. As part of the deal, Amazon said it has an option to increase its investment in Anthropic to a total of $4 billion.

https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/25/amazon-to-invest-up-to-4-billion-in-ai-startup-anthropic/
 

Variety and Tech

Amazon

AI

Startup

Anthropic

Microsoft

Meta

Google

Nvidia

