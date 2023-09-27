Middle East leading the way: A look at tourism recovery in 2023

Global tourism in 2023 stands at a critical juncture, shaped by many factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, evolving traveler preferences, sustainability concerns, and technological advances.



As the world adapts to a "new normal," the tourism industry sees opportunities amid the current challenges faced across the globe.



While talking about tourism, it is essential to mention that investment in global tourism has started to rebound from the pandemic, as a report produced by UNWTO and fDi Intelligence shows that both FDI project numbers and job creation rates in the industry increased by 23 percent from 286 investments in 2021 to 352 in 2022.



Additionally, data from the second UNWTO World Tourism Barometer of the year indicates that the sector is recovering, as global arrivals reached 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2023.



Additionally, around 235 million tourists traveled globally in the first three months, doubling from the same period in 2022.



UNWTO also reported that the Middle East saw a leading performance since it is the only region exceeding 2019 arrivals and the first to recover pre-pandemic numbers in an entire quarter. In contrast, Europe reached 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels.



Meanwhile, Africa achieved 88 percent and the Americas around 85 percent of 2019 levels, while Asia and the Pacific revved its return with 54 percent of pre-pandemic levels.



Global tourism in 2023 is a dynamic and ever-changing industry. It is adapting to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, harnessing the power of technology, and embracing sustainability as a core principle.



As travelers now have more diverse preferences, seeking experiences that align with their values and interests, World Tourism Day 2023 comes with the theme of "Tourism and Green Investments," which is set to be the biggest celebration to date, held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said, "Tourism has never been more important for our economies or for our societies. Its potential is enormous."



With the emphasis on investment for people, the planet, and prosperity, World Tourism Day 2023 is celebrated this year with the world opening up and prioritizing responsible practices critical to continued success.