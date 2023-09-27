News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Middle East leading the way: A look at tourism recovery in 2023
Variety and Tech
2023-09-27 | 03:29
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Middle East leading the way: A look at tourism recovery in 2023
Global tourism in 2023 stands at a critical juncture, shaped by many factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, evolving traveler preferences, sustainability concerns, and technological advances.
As the world adapts to a "new normal," the tourism industry sees opportunities amid the current challenges faced across the globe.
While talking about tourism, it is essential to mention that investment in global tourism has started to rebound from the pandemic, as a report produced by UNWTO and fDi Intelligence shows that both FDI project numbers and job creation rates in the industry increased by 23 percent from 286 investments in 2021 to 352 in 2022.
Additionally, data from the second UNWTO World Tourism Barometer of the year indicates that the sector is recovering, as global arrivals reached 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2023.
Additionally, around 235 million tourists traveled globally in the first three months, doubling from the same period in 2022.
UNWTO also reported that the Middle East saw a leading performance since it is the only region exceeding 2019 arrivals and the first to recover pre-pandemic numbers in an entire quarter. In contrast, Europe reached 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels.
Meanwhile, Africa achieved 88 percent and the Americas around 85 percent of 2019 levels, while Asia and the Pacific revved its return with 54 percent of pre-pandemic levels.
Global tourism in 2023 is a dynamic and ever-changing industry. It is adapting to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, harnessing the power of technology, and embracing sustainability as a core principle.
As travelers now have more diverse preferences, seeking experiences that align with their values and interests, World Tourism Day 2023 comes with the theme of "Tourism and Green Investments," which is set to be the biggest celebration to date, held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said, "Tourism has never been more important for our economies or for our societies. Its potential is enormous."
With the emphasis on investment for people, the planet, and prosperity, World Tourism Day 2023 is celebrated this year with the world opening up and prioritizing responsible practices critical to continued success.
Middle East News
Variety and Tech
Tourism
Recovery
Global
COVID-19
Pandemic
Tourists
Travel
Europe
Africa
Americas
Asia
Pacific
World Tourism Day
United Nations
World Tourism Organization
UNWTO
Next
MENA welcomes 'new dawn' for diverse experiences: UNESCO's 2023 world heritage additions
Discover Lebanon's natural treasures on World Tourism Day 2023: Five must-visit places for nature lovers
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-27
Unveiling the future of global tourism: Saudi Arabia's welcome to the world on World Tourism Day 2023
Variety and Tech
2023-09-27
Unveiling the future of global tourism: Saudi Arabia's welcome to the world on World Tourism Day 2023
0
Variety and Tech
07:37
Jean Abboud: European tourism has become almost sustainable in Lebanon and is no longer seasonal
Variety and Tech
07:37
Jean Abboud: European tourism has become almost sustainable in Lebanon and is no longer seasonal
0
Middle East News
2023-09-27
Unveiling the treasures: 6 must-see destinations in the Middle East on World Tourism Day 2023
Middle East News
2023-09-27
Unveiling the treasures: 6 must-see destinations in the Middle East on World Tourism Day 2023
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-27
Discover Lebanon's natural treasures on World Tourism Day 2023: Five must-visit places for nature lovers
Lebanon News
2023-09-27
Discover Lebanon's natural treasures on World Tourism Day 2023: Five must-visit places for nature lovers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
10:22
Lebanon's Amin Maalouf Takes the Helm: Elected as Perpetual Secretary of the French Academy
Variety and Tech
10:22
Lebanon's Amin Maalouf Takes the Helm: Elected as Perpetual Secretary of the French Academy
0
Variety and Tech
09:45
Actor Michael Gambon, the character of "Dumbledore" in the "Harry Potter" series, dies at 82
Variety and Tech
09:45
Actor Michael Gambon, the character of "Dumbledore" in the "Harry Potter" series, dies at 82
0
Variety and Tech
08:45
Five things to know about the Nobel Prizes
Variety and Tech
08:45
Five things to know about the Nobel Prizes
0
Variety and Tech
07:37
Jean Abboud: European tourism has become almost sustainable in Lebanon and is no longer seasonal
Variety and Tech
07:37
Jean Abboud: European tourism has become almost sustainable in Lebanon and is no longer seasonal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:58
The Lebanese Army receives the first batch of fuel sent by Qatar
Lebanon News
06:58
The Lebanese Army receives the first batch of fuel sent by Qatar
0
Lebanon Economy
09:30
Association of Banks: Bank transfers abroad were submitted to the official judicial bodies who have the final say
Lebanon Economy
09:30
Association of Banks: Bank transfers abroad were submitted to the official judicial bodies who have the final say
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-19
Minister of Economy Emphasizes Urgent Need for Reforms in Lebanon's Ailing Public Sector and Banking Industry
Lebanon News
2023-09-19
Minister of Economy Emphasizes Urgent Need for Reforms in Lebanon's Ailing Public Sector and Banking Industry
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
Former Minister Raed Khoury: "The political will is nonexistent in Lebanon"
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
Former Minister Raed Khoury: "The political will is nonexistent in Lebanon"
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
10:22
Lebanon's Amin Maalouf Takes the Helm: Elected as Perpetual Secretary of the French Academy
Variety and Tech
10:22
Lebanon's Amin Maalouf Takes the Helm: Elected as Perpetual Secretary of the French Academy
2
Lebanon News
03:16
Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism
Lebanon News
03:16
Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism
3
Lebanon News
04:50
Attempted attack on army patrol near northern border: Driver fatally injured
Lebanon News
04:50
Attempted attack on army patrol near northern border: Driver fatally injured
4
Lebanon News
06:58
The Lebanese Army receives the first batch of fuel sent by Qatar
Lebanon News
06:58
The Lebanese Army receives the first batch of fuel sent by Qatar
5
Lebanon Economy
09:30
Association of Banks: Bank transfers abroad were submitted to the official judicial bodies who have the final say
Lebanon Economy
09:30
Association of Banks: Bank transfers abroad were submitted to the official judicial bodies who have the final say
6
Lebanon Economy
09:18
Trust in the Central Bank: Mansouri invites citizens to believe in the institution
Lebanon Economy
09:18
Trust in the Central Bank: Mansouri invites citizens to believe in the institution
7
Lebanon Economy
10:15
New paying options in US dollar or Lebanese lira: The decision that could save you 'big' on electricity bills
Lebanon Economy
10:15
New paying options in US dollar or Lebanese lira: The decision that could save you 'big' on electricity bills
8
Press Highlights
00:54
The latest on Qatar's role in Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
00:54
The latest on Qatar's role in Lebanon's presidential crisis
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More