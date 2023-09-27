Lebanon's cultural phoenix: How art and heritage defied the odds

Lebanon's cultural phoenix: How art and heritage defied the odds
Lebanon's cultural phoenix: How art and heritage defied the odds

Lebanon's cultural revival is a testament to the indomitable spirit of its people. Despite the numerous crises and challenges that have gripped the nation in recent years, the country's rich and diverse culture and heritage continue to thrive, captivating both locals and visitors alike.

It is essential to reflect on World Tourism Day 2023 how Beirut, once a vibrant and cosmopolitan hub filled with people seeking entertainment, has drastically transformed over the past years. 

From the economic crisis and the devastating explosion of August 4, 2020, all those aspects have cast a shadow over the city, plunging it into darkness, but a glimmer of hope emerged.

Signaling a "breath of fresh air," beats and music filled the capital's streets again, returning the lively eclectic blend of trendy rooftop bars, nightclubs, and lively street-side cafes, offering an atmosphere that continues into the early morning hours.

During the summer, the lovers of Beirut's nightlife were on a date with the reopening of six nightlife venues, including iconic places, some of which had already existed and others, newcomers adding a new touch.

The revival of Beirut's nightlife, the vibrant core of Lebanon, owes its existence to the unwavering dedication of the country's passionate youth.

Beyond the nightlife, the cultural scene saw the reopening of the prominent Sursock Museum after a rehabilitation process that lasted two and a half years. 

An event applauded by art lovers in Lebanon and abroad, the museum, known for its avant-garde aspects that serve as a collective memory of the city, has "risen from the ashes" after the Beirut Port explosion.

This reopening signaled the re-birth of Beirut, a city known for its thriving cultural scene with numerous art galleries, theaters, and music venues.

From Beirut to the "capital of the North," Tripoli, where UNESCO inscribed the Rachid Karameh International Fair of Tripoli on the List of World Heritage in Danger.

Located in northern Lebanon, the Rachid Karameh International Fair was designed in 1962 by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer.

The fair was Lebanon's flagship project of modernization policy in the 1960s. According to UNESCO, in terms of wealth, it is among the most representative works of 20th-century modern architecture in the Arab Near East.

Lebanon's cultural revival shines as a beacon of hope and resilience in the face of adversity and darkness. It is a testament to the unyielding spirit of its people; amidst shadows cast by challenging circumstances, a glimmer of hope emerged.
 

