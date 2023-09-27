News
Unveiling the future of global tourism: Saudi Arabia's welcome to the world on World Tourism Day 2023
Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Arabia's Tourism Minister, extended a warm welcome to attendees from around the world on World Tourism Day 2023. He expressed pride in hosting tourism officials from over 100 nations and highlighted the significant changes and developments in the tourism sector in recent years.
In his speech, Al Khateeb acknowledged that it was their first visit to Saudi Arabia for some, and he hoped they felt incredibly welcome. He also expressed enthusiasm for the changes witnessed by returning visitors.
He emphasized the privilege and honor of hosting World Tourism Day in Riyadh, mentioning: "Just this year alone, I have been blessed to personally visit over half of your countries, with many more to come this year. Thank you to Expo 2030."
Al Khateeb highlighted the importance of tourism as a vital economic sector: "It employs one in every ten people on earth and provides living to thousands and hundreds of millions more. For some countries, and many in this room, it can represent over 20 percent of their GDP."
He reflected on the growth of global tourism, from less than 3 percent of global GDP in 1990 to nearly 10 percent today, with an increase in travelers since the early 70s to 1.5 billion in 2019.
He expressed optimism about the continued growth and potential for tourism to double again in the next decade.
Addressing the imbalance in tourism distribution, Al Khateeb questioned why about 70 percent of tourism is concentrated in 10 percent of countries and called for creating new horizons in tourism, emphasizing that tourism should benefit all countries and not be a zero-sum game.
He stressed the importance of connectivity in tourism, highlighting the preference for direct flights to destinations and its role in boosting tourism. Al Khateeb recognized the challenge of connectivity in smaller countries and the need for investment.
Al Khateeb shared: "Government indeed, my governments, can play a critical role in opening that gate for international investment, helping the private sector to access a vast pool of global capital to build the facilities that visitors expect and need, and we achieve this here in Saudi Arabia."
He encouraged attendees to build bridges between countries' public and private sectors and emphasized the potential for discovering spectacular destinations worldwide.
Al Khateeb discussed the role of technology in improving the travel experience and expanding travel horizons, with social media playing a significant role in accessibility.
While acknowledging the advantages of technology, he underscored the centrality of the human element in the tourism industry, emphasizing its role in job creation.
Al Khateeb emphasized the importance of human interaction, cultural exchange, and Arabian hospitality in tourism. He encouraged attendees to immerse themselves in the local culture and make new friends.
Saudi Arabia's Tourism Minister celebrated the industry's achievements and resilience after the pandemic.
He concluded by saying: "But, let's also travel with a confidence into the future. A future where large countries and smaller countries can work together to achieve amazing things. And let's all move in harmony towards a new horizon for global tourism. And again, I welcome you all and thank you all very much."
