Unveiling the future of global tourism: Saudi Arabia's welcome to the world on World Tourism Day 2023

Variety and Tech
2023-09-27 | 06:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Unveiling the future of global tourism: Saudi Arabia&#39;s welcome to the world on World Tourism Day 2023
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Unveiling the future of global tourism: Saudi Arabia's welcome to the world on World Tourism Day 2023

Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Arabia's Tourism Minister, extended a warm welcome to attendees from around the world on World Tourism Day 2023. He expressed pride in hosting tourism officials from over 100 nations and highlighted the significant changes and developments in the tourism sector in recent years.

In his speech, Al Khateeb acknowledged that it was their first visit to Saudi Arabia for some, and he hoped they felt incredibly welcome. He also expressed enthusiasm for the changes witnessed by returning visitors.

He emphasized the privilege and honor of hosting World Tourism Day in Riyadh, mentioning: "Just this year alone, I have been blessed to personally visit over half of your countries, with many more to come this year. Thank you to Expo 2030."

Al Khateeb highlighted the importance of tourism as a vital economic sector: "It employs one in every ten people on earth and provides living to thousands and hundreds of millions more. For some countries, and many in this room, it can represent over 20 percent of their GDP."

He reflected on the growth of global tourism, from less than 3 percent of global GDP in 1990 to nearly 10 percent today, with an increase in travelers since the early 70s to 1.5 billion in 2019. 

He expressed optimism about the continued growth and potential for tourism to double again in the next decade.

Addressing the imbalance in tourism distribution, Al Khateeb questioned why about 70 percent of tourism is concentrated in 10 percent of countries and called for creating new horizons in tourism, emphasizing that tourism should benefit all countries and not be a zero-sum game.

He stressed the importance of connectivity in tourism, highlighting the preference for direct flights to destinations and its role in boosting tourism. Al Khateeb recognized the challenge of connectivity in smaller countries and the need for investment.

Al Khateeb shared: "Government indeed, my governments, can play a critical role in opening that gate for international investment, helping the private sector to access a vast pool of global capital to build the facilities that visitors expect and need, and we achieve this here in Saudi Arabia." 

He encouraged attendees to build bridges between countries' public and private sectors and emphasized the potential for discovering spectacular destinations worldwide.

Al Khateeb discussed the role of technology in improving the travel experience and expanding travel horizons, with social media playing a significant role in accessibility.

While acknowledging the advantages of technology, he underscored the centrality of the human element in the tourism industry, emphasizing its role in job creation.

Al Khateeb emphasized the importance of human interaction, cultural exchange, and Arabian hospitality in tourism. He encouraged attendees to immerse themselves in the local culture and make new friends.

Saudi Arabia's Tourism Minister celebrated the industry's achievements and resilience after the pandemic.

He concluded by saying: "But, let's also travel with a confidence into the future. A future where large countries and smaller countries can work together to achieve amazing things. And let's all move in harmony towards a new horizon for global tourism. And again, I welcome you all and thank you all very much."
 

Middle East News

Variety and Tech

Saudi Arabia

World Tourism Day

United Nations

World Tourism Organization

UNWTO

Tourism

Riyadh

Ahmed Al Khateeb

LBCI Next
Unveiling the treasures: 6 must-see destinations in the Middle East on World Tourism Day 2023
Lebanon's cultural phoenix: How art and heritage defied the odds
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-27

Riyadh hosts the 43rd World Tourism Day, focusing on tourism investment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-25

Lebanon's Tourism Minister addresses World Tourism Day in Riyadh

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-27

Unveiling the treasures: 6 must-see destinations in the Middle East on World Tourism Day 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-27

Discover Lebanon's natural treasures on World Tourism Day 2023: Five must-visit places for nature lovers

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:22

Lebanon's Amin Maalouf Takes the Helm: Elected as Perpetual Secretary of the French Academy

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:45

Actor Michael Gambon, the character of "Dumbledore" in the "Harry Potter" series, dies at 82

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:45

Five things to know about the Nobel Prizes

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:37

Jean Abboud: European tourism has become almost sustainable in Lebanon and is no longer seasonal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23

Lebanese diplomacy: Foreign Minister to begin official talks in New York on UNIFIL extension

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Fresh approach: Wassim Mansouri's proposed reforms seek to revive Lebanon's struggling banking sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

The Lebanese Army receives the first batch of fuel sent by Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:30

Association of Banks: Bank transfers abroad were submitted to the official judicial bodies who have the final say

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:22

Lebanon's Amin Maalouf Takes the Helm: Elected as Perpetual Secretary of the French Academy

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Attempted attack on army patrol near northern border: Driver fatally injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

The Lebanese Army receives the first batch of fuel sent by Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:30

Association of Banks: Bank transfers abroad were submitted to the official judicial bodies who have the final say

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:18

Trust in the Central Bank: Mansouri invites citizens to believe in the institution

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:15

New paying options in US dollar or Lebanese lira: The decision that could save you 'big' on electricity bills

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:54

The latest on Qatar's role in Lebanon's presidential crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More