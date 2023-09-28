According to X CEO Linda Yaccarino, the company formerly known as Twitter will be profitable by early 2024.



“Now that I have immersed myself in the business, and we have a good set of eyes on what is predictable, what’s coming is that it looks like in early ’24, we will be turning a profit,” Yaccarino said on stage at the Code Conference.



https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/27/x-will-be-profitable-in-2024-ceo-claims-in-tense-interview/ Read more on: