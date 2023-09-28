India gov’t to propose setting up a separate body for vast data management, draft bill shows

2023-09-28 | 07:08
India gov’t to propose setting up a separate body for vast data management, draft bill shows
India gov’t to propose setting up a separate body for vast data management, draft bill shows

With data being considered the new oil, India, the world’s second-largest internet market after China, is looking to establish a dedicated entity to manage the data it generates and set up rules and regulations for non-personal and anonymized personal data.

The Indian government plans to propose setting up of a body, called the National Data Management Office, according to a draft Digital India Bill seen by TechCrunch. 

https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/28/india-national-data-management-office/
 

