Jean Abboud: European tourism has become almost sustainable in Lebanon and is no longer seasonal

Variety and Tech
2023-09-28 | 07:37
High views
Jean Abboud: European tourism has become almost sustainable in Lebanon and is no longer seasonal
2min
Jean Abboud: European tourism has become almost sustainable in Lebanon and is no longer seasonal

The President of the Association of Travel and Tourism Agents, Jean Abboud, stated in a press release that "European tourism has become almost sustainable in Lebanon and is no longer seasonal." 

He revealed that "bookings are not limited to just October and November but have extended to 2024."

According to Abboud, the "prosperity of European tourism is attributed to communication with tourism stakeholders in these countries through international exhibitions," disclosing an inclination to put Lebanon on the tourism map despite all the current circumstances.

He pointed out that "what is striking is the emergence of new tourism markets, as in addition to Italian, French, and Spanish tourists, there are now tourists coming from the Balkans and the Baltic states such as Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Hungary, and Bulgaria."

He announced that "tourist groups are coming from Latin America, Mexico, and Poland, and significant markets are reviving themselves, like the Japanese market that requested the renewal of relations and the creation of tourism programs in Lebanon."

Abboud highlighted that "the continued influx of groups from new nationalities" indicates that "tourist recruitment from these new markets is becoming almost sustainable."

He also noted that "there are some concerns about the security situation, especially following the events in the Ain al-Hilweh camp and the South, where these tourist groups excluded the southern region from their travel itineraries."

