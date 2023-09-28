Lebanon's Amin Maalouf Takes the Helm: Elected as Perpetual Secretary of the French Academy

2023-09-28 | 10:22
Lebanon's Amin Maalouf Takes the Helm: Elected as Perpetual Secretary of the French Academy
Lebanon's Amin Maalouf Takes the Helm: Elected as Perpetual Secretary of the French Academy

On Thursday, the award-winning Lebanese writer Amin Maalouf was elected as the Perpetual Secretary of the French Academy.

He succeeds Hélène Carrère d'Encausse, who died on August 5, 2023.
 
Consisting of forty members known as "les immortels" (the immortals), the "Académie Française" (French Academy) serves as the primary authority in France for issues related to the French language. 

Established in 1635, this institution was founded under the patronage of Cardinal Richelieu, who served as the chief minister to King Louis XIII.

Born in Lebanon in 1949, the renowned Amin Maalouf is known as one of the Arab world's most significant writers, writing excellent novels.

The 74-year-old Lebanese-born French author studied sociology and economics and migrated to France during the Civil War. 

With tens of outstanding works, Maalouf's award-winning works include "The Rock of Tanios," receiving the Prix Goncourt, and "Deadly Identities."

Previously winning the Sheikh Zayed Book Award's Cultural Personality of the Year Award in honor of his achievement as a novelist, he was able to recreate experiences in an impressive literary style through his works, making the Lebanese across the world proud with his never-ending achievements and creativity.
 

