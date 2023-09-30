X (Twitter) has paid almost $20M to creators, CEO says

The company formerly known as Twitter has paid out nearly $20 million to creators, according to a post from X CEO Linda Yaccarino.The platform, now called X, began paying creators in July for a share of the ad revenue they earned from ads served in the replies to their posts to other verified users. To be eligible, users must subscribe to X Premium (which is the new name for Twitter Blue, not a porn site), have more than 500 followers and have earned more than 5 million tweet impressions for the last three months.Read more on: