BeReal pushes back at report that it's losing steam, says it now has 25M daily users
Variety and Tech
2023-09-30 | 03:02
High views
BeReal pushes back at report that it’s losing steam, says it now has 25M daily users
Just under a year ago, the buzzy new social app BeReal looked to be on the rise, with reportedly 20 million users launching the app every day to snap their candid photos. However, in the months since, BeReal’s traction has declined, according to a new report from Similarweb, despite its rollout of new features like messaging, the ability to post more photos and a “Friends of Friends” discovery feed. BeReal, however, disputes the new published estimates, saying that it’s still growing at a “healthy rate.”
According to data compiled by the research firm Similarweb, BeReal has been losing traction in the U.S., where the app’s monthly active users on iOS and Android have declined from a peak of 3.7 million in November 2022 to just over 3 million this August.
Read more on:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/29/bereal-pushes-back-at-report-that-its-losing-steam-says-it-now-has-25m-daily-users/
Variety and Tech
App
BeReal
Users
Traction
Features
Messaging
