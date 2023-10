Humane’s ‘AI Pin’ debuts on the Paris runway

Humane, a stealthy software and hardware company, is clearly milking the media hype cycle for all it’s worth.The company’s origin dates all the way back to 2017, when it was founded by former Apple employees, Bethany Bongiorno, Imran Chaudhri. In the intervening half-decade, the firm has been largely shrouded in mystery, as it’s put together the pieces of a mystery wearable, which it promises will leverage AI in unique ways.The company’s been buzzy since it first engaged with the media – well before it offered the slightest bit of insight into what it’s been working on. In spite — or perhaps because — of such mysteries, Humane is now an extremely well-funded early-stage startup.Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/30/humanes-ai-pin-debuts-on-the-paris-runway/