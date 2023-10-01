Humane’s ‘AI Pin’ debuts on the Paris runway

Variety and Tech
2023-10-01 | 05:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Humane’s ‘AI Pin’ debuts on the Paris runway
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Humane’s ‘AI Pin’ debuts on the Paris runway

Humane, a stealthy software and hardware company, is clearly milking the media hype cycle for all it’s worth. 

The company’s origin dates all the way back to 2017, when it was founded by former Apple employees, Bethany Bongiorno, Imran Chaudhri. In the intervening half-decade, the firm has been largely shrouded in mystery, as it’s put together the pieces of a mystery wearable, which it promises will leverage AI in unique ways.

The company’s been buzzy since it first engaged with the media – well before it offered the slightest bit of insight into what it’s been working on. In spite — or perhaps because — of such mysteries, Humane is now an extremely well-funded early-stage startup.

Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/30/humanes-ai-pin-debuts-on-the-paris-runway/
 

Variety and Tech

Humane

AI

Pin

Debut

Paris

Runway

VW bails on its plan for a $2.1B EV plant in Germany
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-14

Paris announces release of French detainee in Niger

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-13

Amazon debuts generative AI tools that helps sellers write product descriptions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23

Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-22

Turkey suspends shipping traffic in Dardanelles Strait due to forest fire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-30

VW bails on its plan for a $2.1B EV plant in Germany

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-30

BeReal pushes back at report that it’s losing steam, says it now has 25M daily users

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-30

X (Twitter) has paid almost $20M to creators, CEO says

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-28

Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd shares how AI will ‘supercharge’ love and relationships

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:19

At least six dead after nightclub fire in southeastern Spain

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-09

From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case

LBCI
World News
09:10

Erdogan says Turkey no longer expects anything from EU

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-02

Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
04:15

Ankara explosion is a terrorist attack: Turkish Interior Ministry

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:34

Gebran Bassil advocates administrative decentralization as Geagea criticizes opposition

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:11

The quest for a compromise: Lebanon's political stalemate and the third option

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

MP Boustani to LBCI: Reaching an agreement on a presidential program is even more crucial than electing a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Lebanon's star-studded summer: Festivals' success story

LBCI
World News
09:10

Erdogan says Turkey no longer expects anything from EU

LBCI
World News
05:51

Derna reconstruction conference postponed

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:32

Humane’s ‘AI Pin’ debuts on the Paris runway

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More