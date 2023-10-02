Madame Salha - Raife Salha - was born in 1925 and earned the title "The Christian Dior of the Middle East" during Lebanon's Golden Age, particularly in the 1950s and 1960s; her legacy continues to shape Lebanese Haute Couture.



She achieved a remarkable milestone as one of the first Lebanese female designers to establish a "Maison de Haute Couture." Reportedly, she has collaborated with iconic designers of her era, including Pierre Balmain, Valentino (who was planning a collaboration with her in Lebanon), and renowned French embroidery artists like Francois Lesage, elevating Lebanese Haute Couture to international prominence.





Her gowns were renowned not just for their exquisite and opulent embroideries but also for their captivating drapery.



Madame Salha's creations adorned royalty, princesses, and celebrities across the Arab world, solidifying her status as a fashion luminary, namely Sabah, Fairuz, and Umm Kulthum.





She was also known for her exquisite wedding dresses, such as the dress for Princess Lamia Solh, daughter of the first Lebanese prime minister, during her Moroccan wedding, which was embroidered with gold, weighing around 20 kilos.





Beyond her pioneering spirit, she was a devoted mother, her radiant personality matching her artistic talent. Tragically, she passed away at 42, but her legacy endures, casting a perpetual glow over Lebanese Haute Couture and the broader Arab fashion landscape.



On the global stage, Madame Salha stands as a shining symbol of Lebanon's rich cultural heritage, beauty, creativity, and fashion prowess. Her pioneering contributions laid the cornerstone for the edifice of Lebanese fashion excellence.