Hungarian Katalin Kariko, American Drew Weissman win Nobel Prize in Medicine

Variety and Tech
2023-10-02 | 06:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hungarian Katalin Kariko, American Drew Weissman win Nobel Prize in Medicine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hungarian Katalin Kariko, American Drew Weissman win Nobel Prize in Medicine

The Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded on Monday to Hungarian Katalin Kariko and American Drew Weissman for their discoveries related to the modification of nucleoside base that paved the way for the development of effective COVID-19 vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA).  

The committee responsible for selecting the winners stated that the researchers were awarded the prize "for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19." 

AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Nobel Prize

Medicine

Katalin Kariko

Drew Weissman

COVID-19

Vaccines

Messenger RNA

mRNA

Meet Madame Salha: Lebanon's 'Christian Dior of the Middle East' with prominent legacy in Lebanese Haute Couture
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-28

Five things to know about the Nobel Prizes

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-27

Breaking boundaries: Lebanon's Professor Sami Richa's 'historic' election to the French National Academy of Medicine

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-13

What we should know as COVID-19 returns this fall

LBCI
World News
2023-09-05

White House: US First Lady Jill Biden infected with COVID-19

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:55

Meet Madame Salha: Lebanon's 'Christian Dior of the Middle East' with prominent legacy in Lebanese Haute Couture

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-01

Humane’s ‘AI Pin’ debuts on the Paris runway

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-30

VW bails on its plan for a $2.1B EV plant in Germany

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-30

BeReal pushes back at report that it’s losing steam, says it now has 25M daily users

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-09

Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Q3 Update: Lebanon maintains lead over Côte d'Ivoire 73-66! Final quarter ahead. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-26

Boycott Threatens Quorum: Lebanon's Thursday Cabinet Session Hangs in the Balance

LBCI
World News
2023-07-30

Third firefighter killed in Canada due to wildfires

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:55

Meet Madame Salha: Lebanon's 'Christian Dior of the Middle East' with prominent legacy in Lebanese Haute Couture

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

General Abbas Ibrahim warns of external influences that complicate path to change, cites potential conspiracy over Lebanon's security

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:53

Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:39

Qatari and French initiatives in Lebanon: Seeking presidential resolution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Lebanon's star-studded summer: Festivals' success story

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Samir Geagea urges the government to take action on Syrian refugee threat

LBCI
Middle East News
09:32

Iranian president criticizes normalization with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
13:09

Turkey's Kurdish PKK claims responsibility for Ankara attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More