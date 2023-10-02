Hungarian Katalin Kariko, American Drew Weissman win Nobel Prize in Medicine

The Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded on Monday to Hungarian Katalin Kariko and American Drew Weissman for their discoveries related to the modification of nucleoside base that paved the way for the development of effective COVID-19 vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA).



The committee responsible for selecting the winners stated that the researchers were awarded the prize "for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19."



