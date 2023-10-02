Google launches $399 Chromebook Plus category

2023-10-02 | 09:20
Google launches $399 Chromebook Plus category
Google launches $399 Chromebook Plus category

Google this morning launched a new category of Chromebooks called Chromebooks Plus. The laptops are productivity-focused devices with minimum spec requirements , including a full HD screen, 1080p camera and higher processing power than entry-level devices. The initial set of Chromebook Plus devices — made by Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo — start from $399.

The company is also integrating AI-powered features Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Express to Chromebook Plus devices (more on that later). Google is probably setting minimum hardware requirements for this new category of devices so that they can smoothly run productivity software and AI-powered features. 

https://techcrunch.com/2023/10/02/google-launches-chromebook-plus-category-with-a-minimum-spec-requirements-and-399-price-tag/
 

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:15

Elon Musk’s X to test livestream shopping in partnership with Paris Hilton

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:09

TikTok might begin testing $4.99 ad-free subscription tier

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:34

The "Vega C" rocket will not resume space flights before the end of 2024: European Space Agency

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:48

Spotify spotted developing AI-generated playlists created with prompts

24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:55

Meet Madame Salha: Lebanon's 'Christian Dior of the Middle East' with prominent legacy in Lebanese Haute Couture

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

General Abbas Ibrahim warns of external influences that complicate path to change, cites potential conspiracy over Lebanon's security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Creativity takes a wrong turn: Streets overflow with garbage as winter approaches

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Minister Hamie meets Russian Ambassador: The importance of developing Lebanon's ports in light of the global transport corridor redesign

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:53

Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:39

Qatari and French initiatives in Lebanon: Seeking presidential resolution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:29

Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock

Learn More