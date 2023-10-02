Google launches $399 Chromebook Plus category

Google this morning launched a new category of Chromebooks called Chromebooks Plus. The laptops are productivity-focused devices with minimum spec requirements , including a full HD screen, 1080p camera and higher processing power than entry-level devices. The initial set of Chromebook Plus devices — made by Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo — start from $399.The company is also integrating AI-powered features Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Express to Chromebook Plus devices (more on that later). Google is probably setting minimum hardware requirements for this new category of devices so that they can smoothly run productivity software and AI-powered features.Read more on: