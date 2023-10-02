Spotify spotted developing AI-generated playlists created with prompts

2023-10-02 | 10:48
Spotify spotted developing AI-generated playlists created with prompts
Spotify spotted developing AI-generated playlists created with prompts

Following the successful launch of Spotify’s AI-powered DJ feature and, more recently, added support for AI-translated podcasts, Spotify now appears to be developing another means of using AI in its app: AI-powered playlists. References discovered in the app’s code indicate the company may be developing generative AI playlists users could create using prompts.

The new additions were uncovered by tech veteran-turned-investor Chris Messina, who posted screenshots of code in Spotify’s app that refer to “AI playlists” and “playlists based on your prompts.” He theorized that creating these may be an option within the Blend genre, where the tastes of different users are mixed to create a playlist with songs that everyone likes.

https://techcrunch.com/2023/10/02/spotify-spotted-developing-ai-generated-playlists-created-with-prompts/

Variety and Tech

Spotify

AI

DJ

Feature

Podcasts

Spotify

Playlists

Prompts

