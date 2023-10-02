The "Vega C" rocket will not resume space flights before the end of 2024: European Space Agency

The Italian "Vega C" rocket, which has been grounded since its failed maiden commercial flight in December, will not be used for space missions until the fourth quarter of 2024, the European Space Agency announced on Monday.



The agency stated in a press release that an independent investigative committee recommended a review of the design of the Zefiro 40 engine, which propels the second stage of the rocket, and the execution of two ground launches to ensure its fitness for use.



The failure of the inaugural commercial launch of "Vega C" in December 2022 has limited Europe's options for independent satellite launches. This comes after repeated delays in the expected launch of the "Ariane 6" rocket in 2024 and the unavailability of Russian Soyuz rockets since the invasion of Ukraine.



The investigation committee, formed in March, reported that the launch failure was due to a flaw in a piece of the nozzle extension made of a carbon composite material assigned to the Ukrainian company "Yuzhnoye," and it was decided to replace it with a component manufactured by "Arianegroup."



However, the European Space Agency noted that the "engine nozzle suffered significant damage" during a static firing test in June, and it is unlikely that the fault is related to the new carbon piece.



The independent investigation committee concluded in its report, announced on Monday, that "the combination of the nozzle inlet design and the different mechanical and thermal properties of the new material led to progressive damage to other adjacent parts of the nozzle in its current design and gradual deterioration, ultimately resulting in its malfunction."





AFP