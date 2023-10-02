The "Vega C" rocket will not resume space flights before the end of 2024: European Space Agency

Variety and Tech
2023-10-02 | 13:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
The &quot;Vega C&quot; rocket will not resume space flights before the end of 2024: European Space Agency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
The "Vega C" rocket will not resume space flights before the end of 2024: European Space Agency

The Italian "Vega C" rocket, which has been grounded since its failed maiden commercial flight in December, will not be used for space missions until the fourth quarter of 2024, the European Space Agency announced on Monday. 

The agency stated in a press release that an independent investigative committee recommended a review of the design of the Zefiro 40 engine, which propels the second stage of the rocket, and the execution of two ground launches to ensure its fitness for use.

The failure of the inaugural commercial launch of "Vega C" in December 2022 has limited Europe's options for independent satellite launches. This comes after repeated delays in the expected launch of the "Ariane 6" rocket in 2024 and the unavailability of Russian Soyuz rockets since the invasion of Ukraine.

The investigation committee, formed in March, reported that the launch failure was due to a flaw in a piece of the nozzle extension made of a carbon composite material assigned to the Ukrainian company "Yuzhnoye," and it was decided to replace it with a component manufactured by "Arianegroup."

However, the European Space Agency noted that the "engine nozzle suffered significant damage" during a static firing test in June, and it is unlikely that the fault is related to the new carbon piece.

The independent investigation committee concluded in its report, announced on Monday, that "the combination of the nozzle inlet design and the different mechanical and thermal properties of the new material led to progressive damage to other adjacent parts of the nozzle in its current design and gradual deterioration, ultimately resulting in its malfunction."


AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Vega C

Rocket

Resume

Space

Flights

European

Agency

LBCI Next
Meet Madame Salha: Lebanon's 'Christian Dior of the Middle East' with prominent legacy in Lebanese Haute Couture
Humane’s ‘AI Pin’ debuts on the Paris runway
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-26

The US space agency is preparing for the arrival of precious samples from the Bennu asteroid

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06

European rocket Ariane 5 embarks on its final mission

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-28

Jean Abboud: European tourism has become almost sustainable in Lebanon and is no longer seasonal

LBCI
World News
2023-09-25

EU and China to Resume Regular Economic Talks Amid Market Access Concerns

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:15

Elon Musk’s X to test livestream shopping in partnership with Paris Hilton

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:09

TikTok might begin testing $4.99 ad-free subscription tier

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:48

Spotify spotted developing AI-generated playlists created with prompts

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:20

Google launches $399 Chromebook Plus category

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Samir Geagea urges the government to take action on Syrian refugee threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-30

Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:53

Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:55

Meet Madame Salha: Lebanon's 'Christian Dior of the Middle East' with prominent legacy in Lebanese Haute Couture

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

General Abbas Ibrahim warns of external influences that complicate path to change, cites potential conspiracy over Lebanon's security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Creativity takes a wrong turn: Streets overflow with garbage as winter approaches

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Minister Hamie meets Russian Ambassador: The importance of developing Lebanon's ports in light of the global transport corridor redesign

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:53

Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:39

Qatari and French initiatives in Lebanon: Seeking presidential resolution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:29

Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More