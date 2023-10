TikTok might begin testing $4.99 ad-free subscription tier

Soon, you might be able to watch TikTok ad-free. Mostly. And for a price.As first reported by Android Authority, code within the TikTok app indicates that TikTok might begin to test an ad-free subscription tier for users in the US For $4.99, subscribers could get an ad-free experience on TikTok — no other major strings attached, from the looks of it.Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/10/02/tiktok-begins-testing-4-99-ad-free-subscription-tier/