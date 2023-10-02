Elon Musk’s X to test livestream shopping in partnership with Paris Hilton

2023-10-02 | 14:15
Elon Musk’s X to test livestream shopping in partnership with Paris Hilton
Elon Musk’s X to test livestream shopping in partnership with Paris Hilton

As Elon Musk’s X expands its efforts to become an “everything app,” the company formerly known as Twitter announced today it will run a livestream shopping event with media icon Paris Hilton. 

The feature will allow X users to watch a livestreamed video, chat with others and shop at the same time, as well as hang out in Spaces.

Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/10/02/elon-musks-x-to-test-livestream-shopping-in-partnership-with-paris-hilton/

Variety and Tech

Elon Musk

X

Test

Livestream

Shopping

Partnership

Paris Hilton

