News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Elon Musk is being sued for defamation after falsely claiming a man was a neo-Nazi on X
Variety and Tech
2023-10-03 | 03:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Elon Musk is being sued for defamation after falsely claiming a man was a neo-Nazi on X
Elon Musk has been on something of a suing spree lately, but on Monday Twitter’s new owner was hit with a fresh inbound lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that Musk defamed a California man after the owner of X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the recent college graduate was a federal agent operating undercover with a neo-Nazi organization in the Pacific Northwest.
Read more on:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/10/02/elon-musk-is-being-sued-for-defamation-after-falsely-claiming-a-man-was-a-neo-nazi-on-x/
Variety and Tech
Elon Musk
Twitter
Lawsuit
Defamation
Elon Musk’s X to test livestream shopping in partnership with Paris Hilton
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-05
Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-05
Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01
Elon Musk’s lawyers accuse nonprofit of colluding with Twitter rivals
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01
Elon Musk’s lawyers accuse nonprofit of colluding with Twitter rivals
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01
Elon Musk forced to remove his company's giant logo "X" from the roof of Twitter headquarters
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01
Elon Musk forced to remove his company's giant logo "X" from the roof of Twitter headquarters
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-25
Elon Musk confirms Twitter's financial transformation with new logo
Variety and Tech
2023-07-25
Elon Musk confirms Twitter's financial transformation with new logo
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
14:15
Elon Musk’s X to test livestream shopping in partnership with Paris Hilton
Variety and Tech
14:15
Elon Musk’s X to test livestream shopping in partnership with Paris Hilton
0
Variety and Tech
14:09
TikTok might begin testing $4.99 ad-free subscription tier
Variety and Tech
14:09
TikTok might begin testing $4.99 ad-free subscription tier
0
Variety and Tech
13:34
The "Vega C" rocket will not resume space flights before the end of 2024: European Space Agency
Variety and Tech
13:34
The "Vega C" rocket will not resume space flights before the end of 2024: European Space Agency
0
Variety and Tech
10:48
Spotify spotted developing AI-generated playlists created with prompts
Variety and Tech
10:48
Spotify spotted developing AI-generated playlists created with prompts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:37
Price of gasoline drops by 18000 LBP
Lebanon News
02:37
Price of gasoline drops by 18000 LBP
0
Lebanon News
04:31
Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish
Lebanon News
04:31
Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish
0
World News
2023-09-04
Niger reopens airspace after approximately one-month closure
World News
2023-09-04
Niger reopens airspace after approximately one-month closure
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Wix’s new tool can create entire websites from prompts
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Wix’s new tool can create entire websites from prompts
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:17
Elias Hasrouni's wife, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, succumbs to fatal car accident
Lebanon News
05:17
Elias Hasrouni's wife, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, succumbs to fatal car accident
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Creativity takes a wrong turn: Streets overflow with garbage as winter approaches
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Creativity takes a wrong turn: Streets overflow with garbage as winter approaches
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
4
Lebanon News
04:31
Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish
Lebanon News
04:31
Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish
5
Lebanon News
09:08
Minister Hamie meets Russian Ambassador: The importance of developing Lebanon's ports in light of the global transport corridor redesign
Lebanon News
09:08
Minister Hamie meets Russian Ambassador: The importance of developing Lebanon's ports in light of the global transport corridor redesign
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Unmasking a shocking crime: Smuggling animals as commodities
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Unmasking a shocking crime: Smuggling animals as commodities
8
Lebanon News
10:22
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy bid for Lebanon's offshore Blocks 8 and 10
Lebanon News
10:22
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy bid for Lebanon's offshore Blocks 8 and 10
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More