Meta planning ad-free subscription or tracking ads ‘choice’ in EU, per WSJ — in latest bid to keep snooping

New battle lines appear to be being drawn up in the European Union between Facebook and Instagram owner Meta and regional users’ privacy rights.As it stands, the tech giant is running ads unlawfully in the EU since they target users by tracking and profiling their activity without a valid legal basis. This follows a landmark ruling by the bloc’s top court this summer denying its ability to claim a legitimate interest for this type of personal data processing; and a major decision in January by privacy regulators which found the company cannot claim contractual necessity either.Read more on: