News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Wattpad ditches ‘Paid Stories’ for a freemium model
Variety and Tech
2023-10-03 | 09:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Wattpad ditches ‘Paid Stories’ for a freemium model
After launching its “Paid Stories” program in 2019, the social storytelling platform Wattpad is now replacing it with a new freemium model called “Wattpad Originals” that gives authors the best of both worlds– monetization and growing their audience of non-paying readers. With the new model, authors can hide certain chapters behind a paywall while also allowing readers to access free content and try before they buy.
Wattpad Originals is invite-only and consists of top-tier content selected by editorial experts based on reader engagement metrics. Readers can support their favorite writers by unlocking chapters with coins (the cost depends on word count) or by paying for a Wattpad Premium+ subscription for $7.49 per month.
Read more on:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/10/03/wattpad-ditches-paid-content-stories-program-for-a-freemium-model/
Variety and Tech
Storytelling
Platform
Wattpad
Authors
Audience
Readers
Paywall
Next
Elon Musk is being sued for defamation after falsely claiming a man was a neo-Nazi on X
Elon Musk’s X to test livestream shopping in partnership with Paris Hilton
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-28
Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism
Lebanon News
2023-09-28
Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11
Financial transition: BDL prepares for dollar transactions via the Bloomberg platform
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11
Financial transition: BDL prepares for dollar transactions via the Bloomberg platform
0
World News
2023-09-11
Ukraine announces recapture of oil extraction platform in Black Sea
World News
2023-09-11
Ukraine announces recapture of oil extraction platform in Black Sea
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-08
MP Daher explains difference between Sayrafa and Bloomberg platforms
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-08
MP Daher explains difference between Sayrafa and Bloomberg platforms
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
14:26
The EU is about to adopt a dangerous law with international consequences
Variety and Tech
14:26
The EU is about to adopt a dangerous law with international consequences
0
Variety and Tech
14:00
Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users’ inboxes
Variety and Tech
14:00
Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users’ inboxes
0
World News
13:30
FBI most-wanted Russian hacker reveals why he burned his passport
World News
13:30
FBI most-wanted Russian hacker reveals why he burned his passport
0
Variety and Tech
13:10
LinkedIn goes big on new AI tools for learning, recruitment, marketing and sales, powered by OpenAI
Variety and Tech
13:10
LinkedIn goes big on new AI tools for learning, recruitment, marketing and sales, powered by OpenAI
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-09-04
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
Sports News
2023-09-04
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
0
Variety and Tech
14:00
Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users’ inboxes
Variety and Tech
14:00
Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users’ inboxes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-02
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-02
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
0
Lebanon News
04:31
Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish
Lebanon News
04:31
Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:17
Elias Hasrouni's wife, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, succumbs to fatal car accident
Lebanon News
05:17
Elias Hasrouni's wife, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, succumbs to fatal car accident
2
Lebanon News
04:31
Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish
Lebanon News
04:31
Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
4
Lebanon News
09:59
Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis
Lebanon News
09:59
Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More