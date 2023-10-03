Wattpad ditches ‘Paid Stories’ for a freemium model

Variety and Tech
2023-10-03
High views
Wattpad ditches ‘Paid Stories’ for a freemium model
Wattpad ditches ‘Paid Stories’ for a freemium model

After launching its “Paid Stories” program in 2019, the social storytelling platform Wattpad is now replacing it with a new freemium model called “Wattpad Originals” that gives authors the best of both worlds– monetization and growing their audience of non-paying readers. With the new model, authors can hide certain chapters behind a paywall while also allowing readers to access free content and try before they buy.

Wattpad Originals is invite-only and consists of top-tier content selected by editorial experts based on reader engagement metrics. Readers can support their favorite writers by unlocking chapters with coins (the cost depends on word count) or by paying for a Wattpad Premium+ subscription for $7.49 per month.

https://techcrunch.com/2023/10/03/wattpad-ditches-paid-content-stories-program-for-a-freemium-model/
 

