The exhibition hosted by the Orsay Museum in Paris, starting this Tuesday, goes beyond merely showcasing Vincent van Gogh's paintings on its walls.



It offers visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the world of the Dutch artist or engage in conversations with his iconic image (avatar), utilizing virtual reality and artificial intelligence.



The exhibition, titled "Van Gogh in Auvers-sur-Oise: The Last Months," focuses on the final moments of the artist, who tragically took his own life in a field at the age of 37, after producing 74 paintings in just 70 days in this town.



Featuring 50 of these paintings gathered for the first time in a single exhibition, including his last work "Racines d'arbres" ("Tree Roots") and the renowned "Champ de ble aux corbeaux" ("Wheatfield with Crows"), painted shortly before the tragedy, as explained by Emmanuel Coquery, the curator of the exhibition, along with art historian Nienke Bakker.



The physical display of paintings extends to a virtual, interactive, and sensory experience of Van Gogh's world and his artworks, using virtual reality headsets.



Visitors encounter an interactive station powered by artificial intelligence, where Van Gogh's avatar responds to questions posed by visitors, speaking in Dutch. For instance, when asked about his favorite color, he confidently responds with "yellow."



When questioned about the significance of the painting "Wheatfield with Crows," he elucidates its representation of his "psychological state at the time."



This innovative exhibition provides a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts to not only appreciate Van Gogh's masterpieces but also step into his shoes, virtually, and gain insights into the artist's psyche through the use of cutting-edge technology.





AFP