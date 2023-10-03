News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
A Van Gogh exhibition at the Musée d'Orsay uses virtual reality and AI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-03 | 09:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
A Van Gogh exhibition at the Musée d'Orsay uses virtual reality and AI
The exhibition hosted by the Orsay Museum in Paris, starting this Tuesday, goes beyond merely showcasing Vincent van Gogh's paintings on its walls.
It offers visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the world of the Dutch artist or engage in conversations with his iconic image (avatar), utilizing virtual reality and artificial intelligence.
The exhibition, titled "Van Gogh in Auvers-sur-Oise: The Last Months," focuses on the final moments of the artist, who tragically took his own life in a field at the age of 37, after producing 74 paintings in just 70 days in this town.
Featuring 50 of these paintings gathered for the first time in a single exhibition, including his last work "Racines d'arbres" ("Tree Roots") and the renowned "Champ de ble aux corbeaux" ("Wheatfield with Crows"), painted shortly before the tragedy, as explained by Emmanuel Coquery, the curator of the exhibition, along with art historian Nienke Bakker.
The physical display of paintings extends to a virtual, interactive, and sensory experience of Van Gogh's world and his artworks, using virtual reality headsets.
Visitors encounter an interactive station powered by artificial intelligence, where Van Gogh's avatar responds to questions posed by visitors, speaking in Dutch. For instance, when asked about his favorite color, he confidently responds with "yellow."
When questioned about the significance of the painting "Wheatfield with Crows," he elucidates its representation of his "psychological state at the time."
This innovative exhibition provides a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts to not only appreciate Van Gogh's masterpieces but also step into his shoes, virtually, and gain insights into the artist's psyche through the use of cutting-edge technology.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Van Gogh
Exhibition
Musée d'Orsay
Museum
Virtual
Reality
AI
Next
Elon Musk is being sued for defamation after falsely claiming a man was a neo-Nazi on X
Elon Musk’s X to test livestream shopping in partnership with Paris Hilton
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:17
White House: Aid to Ukraine will be cut off after “a few months” without additional funding from Congress
World News
14:17
White House: Aid to Ukraine will be cut off after “a few months” without additional funding from Congress
0
Variety and Tech
14:00
Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users’ inboxes
Variety and Tech
14:00
Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users’ inboxes
0
Variety and Tech
13:10
LinkedIn goes big on new AI tools for learning, recruitment, marketing and sales, powered by OpenAI
Variety and Tech
13:10
LinkedIn goes big on new AI tools for learning, recruitment, marketing and sales, powered by OpenAI
0
World News
12:47
Biden calls US allies to discuss support for Ukraine: White House
World News
12:47
Biden calls US allies to discuss support for Ukraine: White House
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
14:26
The EU is about to adopt a dangerous law with international consequences
Variety and Tech
14:26
The EU is about to adopt a dangerous law with international consequences
0
Variety and Tech
14:00
Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users’ inboxes
Variety and Tech
14:00
Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users’ inboxes
0
World News
13:30
FBI most-wanted Russian hacker reveals why he burned his passport
World News
13:30
FBI most-wanted Russian hacker reveals why he burned his passport
0
Variety and Tech
13:10
LinkedIn goes big on new AI tools for learning, recruitment, marketing and sales, powered by OpenAI
Variety and Tech
13:10
LinkedIn goes big on new AI tools for learning, recruitment, marketing and sales, powered by OpenAI
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-09-04
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
Sports News
2023-09-04
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
0
Variety and Tech
14:00
Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users’ inboxes
Variety and Tech
14:00
Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users’ inboxes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-02
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-02
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
0
Lebanon News
04:31
Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish
Lebanon News
04:31
Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:17
Elias Hasrouni's wife, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, succumbs to fatal car accident
Lebanon News
05:17
Elias Hasrouni's wife, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, succumbs to fatal car accident
2
Lebanon News
04:31
Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish
Lebanon News
04:31
Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
4
Lebanon News
09:59
Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis
Lebanon News
09:59
Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More