A Van Gogh exhibition at the Musée d'Orsay uses virtual reality and AI

Variety and Tech
2023-10-03 | 09:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
A Van Gogh exhibition at the Mus&eacute;e d&#39;Orsay uses virtual reality and AI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
A Van Gogh exhibition at the Musée d'Orsay uses virtual reality and AI

The exhibition hosted by the Orsay Museum in Paris, starting this Tuesday, goes beyond merely showcasing Vincent van Gogh's paintings on its walls. 

It offers visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the world of the Dutch artist or engage in conversations with his iconic image (avatar), utilizing virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

The exhibition, titled "Van Gogh in Auvers-sur-Oise: The Last Months," focuses on the final moments of the artist, who tragically took his own life in a field at the age of 37, after producing 74 paintings in just 70 days in this town.

Featuring 50 of these paintings gathered for the first time in a single exhibition, including his last work "Racines d'arbres" ("Tree Roots") and the renowned "Champ de ble aux corbeaux" ("Wheatfield with Crows"), painted shortly before the tragedy, as explained by Emmanuel Coquery, the curator of the exhibition, along with art historian Nienke Bakker.

The physical display of paintings extends to a virtual, interactive, and sensory experience of Van Gogh's world and his artworks, using virtual reality headsets.

Visitors encounter an interactive station powered by artificial intelligence, where Van Gogh's avatar responds to questions posed by visitors, speaking in Dutch. For instance, when asked about his favorite color, he confidently responds with "yellow." 

When questioned about the significance of the painting "Wheatfield with Crows," he elucidates its representation of his "psychological state at the time."

This innovative exhibition provides a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts to not only appreciate Van Gogh's masterpieces but also step into his shoes, virtually, and gain insights into the artist's psyche through the use of cutting-edge technology.


AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Van Gogh

Exhibition

Musée d'Orsay

Museum

Virtual

Reality

AI

LBCI Next
Elon Musk is being sued for defamation after falsely claiming a man was a neo-Nazi on X
Elon Musk’s X to test livestream shopping in partnership with Paris Hilton
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:17

White House: Aid to Ukraine will be cut off after “a few months” without additional funding from Congress

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:00

Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users’ inboxes

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:10

LinkedIn goes big on new AI tools for learning, recruitment, marketing and sales, powered by OpenAI

LBCI
World News
12:47

Biden calls US allies to discuss support for Ukraine: White House

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:26

The EU is about to adopt a dangerous law with international consequences

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:00

Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users’ inboxes

LBCI
World News
13:30

FBI most-wanted Russian hacker reveals why he burned his passport

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:10

LinkedIn goes big on new AI tools for learning, recruitment, marketing and sales, powered by OpenAI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-09-04

Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:00

Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users’ inboxes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-02

Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Elias Hasrouni's wife, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, succumbs to fatal car accident

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:23

TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More