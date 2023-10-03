Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users’ inboxes

2023-10-03 | 14:00
Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users' inboxes
Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users’ inboxes

Google today is announcing a series of significant changes to how it handles email from bulk senders in an effort to cut down on spam and other unwanted emails. 

The company says that starting next year, bulk senders will need to authenticate their emails, offer an easy way to unsubscribe, and stay under a reported spam threshold.

The changes will impact any bulk sender, which Google defines as those who send more than 5,000 messages to Gmail addresses in one day. 

Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/10/03/gmail-to-enforce-harsher-rules-in-2024-to-keep-spam-from-users-inboxes/
 

