News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The EU is about to adopt a dangerous law with international consequences
Variety and Tech
2023-10-03 | 14:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
The EU is about to adopt a dangerous law with international consequences
The soon-to-be-adopted EU Media Freedom Act could lead to users — particularly marginalized groups who are often targeted with hate speech — facing arbitrary content moderation and discrimination.
And with some hoping the law’s effects could extend far beyond Europe by changing company policies in the United States and elsewhere, vulnerable people around the world could suffer.
Read more on:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/10/03/the-eu-media-freedom-act-is-a-dangerous-law/
Variety and Tech
EU
Adopt
Dangerous
Law
International
Consequences
Next
Elon Musk is being sued for defamation after falsely claiming a man was a neo-Nazi on X
Elon Musk’s X to test livestream shopping in partnership with Paris Hilton
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-20
EU Ambassador reaffirms commitment to Lebanon's recovery, emphasizes vital reforms for restoring international trust
Lebanon News
2023-09-20
EU Ambassador reaffirms commitment to Lebanon's recovery, emphasizes vital reforms for restoring international trust
0
Middle East News
2023-09-20
Iranian Parliament adopts law increasing penalties for women violating dress code
Middle East News
2023-09-20
Iranian Parliament adopts law increasing penalties for women violating dress code
0
World News
2023-08-22
Germany says bombing Moscow with drones is within bounds of international law
World News
2023-08-22
Germany says bombing Moscow with drones is within bounds of international law
0
World News
2023-08-18
EU warns of serious consequences if condition of Niger President deteriorates
World News
2023-08-18
EU warns of serious consequences if condition of Niger President deteriorates
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
03:25
7 companies to provide NASA with commercial satellite imagery under $476M contract
Variety and Tech
03:25
7 companies to provide NASA with commercial satellite imagery under $476M contract
0
Variety and Tech
03:19
US lawmakers ask TikTok about its ByteDance ties after recent exec transfers between the companies
Variety and Tech
03:19
US lawmakers ask TikTok about its ByteDance ties after recent exec transfers between the companies
0
Variety and Tech
14:00
Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users’ inboxes
Variety and Tech
14:00
Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users’ inboxes
0
World News
13:30
FBI most-wanted Russian hacker reveals why he burned his passport
World News
13:30
FBI most-wanted Russian hacker reveals why he burned his passport
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Rocket shell hits Hasba area in Sidon
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Rocket shell hits Hasba area in Sidon
0
Lebanon News
07:36
Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence
Lebanon News
07:36
Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-01
MP Inaya Ezzeddine to LBCI: The Army Commander's candidacy is seriously proposed in the elections
Lebanon News
2023-09-01
MP Inaya Ezzeddine to LBCI: The Army Commander's candidacy is seriously proposed in the elections
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
2
Lebanon News
09:59
Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis
Lebanon News
09:59
Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon
7
Press Highlights
00:58
Lebanon's struggle with Syrian refugee influx: Recent developments
Press Highlights
00:58
Lebanon's struggle with Syrian refugee influx: Recent developments
8
Press Highlights
01:55
New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees
Press Highlights
01:55
New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More