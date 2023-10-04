News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US lawmakers ask TikTok about its ByteDance ties after recent exec transfers between the companies
Variety and Tech
2023-10-04 | 03:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US lawmakers ask TikTok about its ByteDance ties after recent exec transfers between the companies
US lawmakers have written a letter to TikTok questioning its independence from its Chinese parent company ByteDance, in the wake of a recent report from The Wall St. Journal that noted that several high-level executives had been transferred from ByteDance to TikTok, where they took on top roles across the organization. The report noted the former ByteDance execs now held key positions in advertising, HR, monetization, business marketing and others related to TikTok’s e-commerce initiatives.
The letter, penned by senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), asks TikTok to explain why it has hired several executives from ByteDance, “further calling into question the independence of TikTok’s operations and the security of its US users’ information,” they wrote.
Read more on:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/10/03/u-s-lawmakers-ask-tiktok-about-its-bytedance-ties-after-recent-exec-transfers-between-the-companies/
Variety and Tech
US
Lawmakers
TikTok
ByteDance
Advertising
HR
Monetization
Marketing
E-commerce
Next
7 companies to provide NASA with commercial satellite imagery under $476M contract
The EU is about to adopt a dangerous law with international consequences
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-10-02
Google launches $399 Chromebook Plus category
Variety and Tech
2023-10-02
Google launches $399 Chromebook Plus category
0
World News
2023-09-28
N. Korea enshrines nuclear power status in constitution
World News
2023-09-28
N. Korea enshrines nuclear power status in constitution
0
Middle East News
2023-09-22
Three dead in Iran dust storms
Middle East News
2023-09-22
Three dead in Iran dust storms
0
Middle East News
2023-09-22
Netanyahu urges need to confront Iran with serious threat to prevent it from possessing nuclear weapon
Middle East News
2023-09-22
Netanyahu urges need to confront Iran with serious threat to prevent it from possessing nuclear weapon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
03:25
7 companies to provide NASA with commercial satellite imagery under $476M contract
Variety and Tech
03:25
7 companies to provide NASA with commercial satellite imagery under $476M contract
0
Variety and Tech
14:26
The EU is about to adopt a dangerous law with international consequences
Variety and Tech
14:26
The EU is about to adopt a dangerous law with international consequences
0
Variety and Tech
14:00
Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users’ inboxes
Variety and Tech
14:00
Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users’ inboxes
0
World News
13:30
FBI most-wanted Russian hacker reveals why he burned his passport
World News
13:30
FBI most-wanted Russian hacker reveals why he burned his passport
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Rocket shell hits Hasba area in Sidon
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Rocket shell hits Hasba area in Sidon
0
Lebanon News
07:36
Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence
Lebanon News
07:36
Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-01
MP Inaya Ezzeddine to LBCI: The Army Commander's candidacy is seriously proposed in the elections
Lebanon News
2023-09-01
MP Inaya Ezzeddine to LBCI: The Army Commander's candidacy is seriously proposed in the elections
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
2
Lebanon News
09:59
Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis
Lebanon News
09:59
Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon
7
Press Highlights
00:58
Lebanon's struggle with Syrian refugee influx: Recent developments
Press Highlights
00:58
Lebanon's struggle with Syrian refugee influx: Recent developments
8
Press Highlights
01:55
New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees
Press Highlights
01:55
New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More