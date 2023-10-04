US lawmakers ask TikTok about its ByteDance ties after recent exec transfers between the companies

2023-10-04 | 03:19
US lawmakers ask TikTok about its ByteDance ties after recent exec transfers between the companies
US lawmakers ask TikTok about its ByteDance ties after recent exec transfers between the companies

US lawmakers have written a letter to TikTok questioning its independence from its Chinese parent company ByteDance, in the wake of a recent report from The Wall St. Journal that noted that several high-level executives had been transferred from ByteDance to TikTok, where they took on top roles across the organization. The report noted the former ByteDance execs now held key positions in advertising, HR, monetization, business marketing and others related to TikTok’s e-commerce initiatives.

The letter, penned by senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), asks TikTok to explain why it has hired several executives from ByteDance, “further calling into question the independence of TikTok’s operations and the security of its US users’ information,” they wrote.

https://techcrunch.com/2023/10/03/u-s-lawmakers-ask-tiktok-about-its-bytedance-ties-after-recent-exec-transfers-between-the-companies/
 

