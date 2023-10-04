7 companies to provide NASA with commercial satellite imagery under $476M contract

Umbra, Capella Space and GHGSat are among the seven companies that will provide NASA with commercial satellite imagery, part of an acquisition program that has a maximum potential value of $476 million across all providers. The contract duration is five years, with an option to extend it by six months.Maxar’s intelligence division, PlanetIQ, Spire and Airbus Defence and Space subsidiary Airbus DS GEO were also selected for the five-year contract. The new awards are under the aegis of NASA’s Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition Program, which was established by the agency’s Earth Science Division to acquire remote sensing imagery from commercial providers to support Earth science research.Read more on: