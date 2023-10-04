7 companies to provide NASA with commercial satellite imagery under $476M contract

Variety and Tech
2023-10-04 | 03:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
7 companies to provide NASA with commercial satellite imagery under $476M contract
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
7 companies to provide NASA with commercial satellite imagery under $476M contract

Umbra, Capella Space and GHGSat are among the seven companies that will provide NASA with commercial satellite imagery, part of an acquisition program that has a maximum potential value of $476 million across all providers. The contract duration is five years, with an option to extend it by six months.

Maxar’s intelligence division, PlanetIQ, Spire and Airbus Defence and Space subsidiary Airbus DS GEO were also selected for the five-year contract. The new awards are under the aegis of NASA’s Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition Program, which was established by the agency’s Earth Science Division to acquire remote sensing imagery from commercial providers to support Earth science research.

Read more on:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/10/03/7-companies-to-provide-nasa-with-commercial-satellite-imagery-under-476m-contract/
 

Variety and Tech

Umbra

Capella Space

GHGSat

NASA

Satellite

US lawmakers ask TikTok about its ByteDance ties after recent exec transfers between the companies
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-24

NASA prepares for imminent landing of largest asteroid sample in US desert

LBCI
World News
2023-08-22

US urges N. Korea to cancel imminent launch of satellite

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-22

Pyongyang plans to launch satellite, Seoul and Washington to begin joint exercises

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09

Astranis gives its “secret satellite” a formal introduction

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:19

US lawmakers ask TikTok about its ByteDance ties after recent exec transfers between the companies

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:26

The EU is about to adopt a dangerous law with international consequences

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:00

Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users’ inboxes

LBCI
World News
13:30

FBI most-wanted Russian hacker reveals why he burned his passport

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-31

Rocket shell hits Hasba area in Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-01

MP Inaya Ezzeddine to LBCI: The Army Commander's candidacy is seriously proposed in the elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:23

TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:58

Lebanon's struggle with Syrian refugee influx: Recent developments

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More