Meta debuts generative AI features for advertisers

Variety and Tech
2023-10-04 | 10:40
High views
Meta debuts generative AI features for advertisers
Meta debuts generative AI features for advertisers

Meta announced today it’s rolling out its first generative AI features for advertisers, allowing them to use AI to create backgrounds, expand images, and generate multiple versions of ad text based on their original copy.

The launch of the new tools follows the company’s Meta Connect event last week where the social media giant debuted its Quest 3 mixed-reality headset and a host of other generative AI products, including stickers and editing tools, as well as AI-powered smartglasses.

https://techcrunch.com/2023/10/04/meta-debuts-generative-ai-features-for-advertisers/
 

Variety and Tech

Meta

Generative

AI

Features

Advertisers

Ad

