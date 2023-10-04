Android 14 brings new lock screen customization options, accessibility features and more

Variety and Tech
2023-10-04 | 10:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Android 14 brings new lock screen customization options, accessibility features and more
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Android 14 brings new lock screen customization options, accessibility features and more

Google unveiled Android 14 today at its Made By Google event in New York City. The company revealed that Android 14 comes with new customization options, accessibility features and more. 

Android 14 is starting to roll out to supported Pixel devices today, and will come to Samsung Galaxy, iQOO, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo and Xiaomi devices later this year. 

Read more on:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/10/04/android-14-new-lock-screen-customization-options-accessibility-features-more/
 

Variety and Tech

Google

Android 14

New York

Customization

Options

Features

LBCI Next
US lawmakers ask TikTok about its ByteDance ties after recent exec transfers between the companies
The EU is about to adopt a dangerous law with international consequences
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-15

California hits Google for $93M over deceptive location data options

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-07

Google Chrome gets a visual makeover, new search features for its 15th anniversary

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:40

Meta debuts generative AI features for advertisers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-03

One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:40

Meta debuts generative AI features for advertisers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:56

Qatar's Expo 2023: Gulf states unite for a comprehensive vision, a greener world

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:25

7 companies to provide NASA with commercial satellite imagery under $476M contract

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:19

US lawmakers ask TikTok about its ByteDance ties after recent exec transfers between the companies

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28

Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-04

Iraq lifts entry visa for Lebanese citizens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:11

Counting the costs: Lebanon's varied banking commissions spark controversy

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:58

Lebanon's struggle with Syrian refugee influx: Recent developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:44

Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:06

Challenges and Oversight: Addressing the Syrian Population Surge in Qab Elias

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Charles Jabbour to LBCI: French and Qatari mediation hit a dead-end

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More