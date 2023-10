Apple Watch’s new double tap gesture is now live in the watchOS 10.1 public beta

In September, Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 9 at its annual event, which included a new gesture: the double tap.The gesture, which gives users a new way to interact with their watch, has not yet been publicly available to test, as it isn’t expected to ship to the wider userbase until watchOS 10.1 arrives later this month.However, starting today, early adopters will be able to gain access to the double tap gesture with the public beta of watchOS 10.1.The public beta comes a day after the second developer seed release, which also included the new gesture.Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/10/04/apple-watchs-new-double-tap-gesture-is-now-live-in-the-watchos-10-1-public-beta/