News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Apple Watch’s new double tap gesture is now live in the watchOS 10.1 public beta
Variety and Tech
2023-10-05 | 02:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Apple Watch’s new double tap gesture is now live in the watchOS 10.1 public beta
In September, Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 9 at its annual event, which included a new gesture: the double tap.
The gesture, which gives users a new way to interact with their watch, has not yet been publicly available to test, as it isn’t expected to ship to the wider userbase until watchOS 10.1 arrives later this month.
However, starting today, early adopters will be able to gain access to the double tap gesture with the public beta of watchOS 10.1.
The public beta comes a day after the second developer seed release, which also included the new gesture.
Read more on:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/10/04/apple-watchs-new-double-tap-gesture-is-now-live-in-the-watchos-10-1-public-beta/
Variety and Tech
Apple
Watch
Double
Tap
Gesture
Live
WatchOS
Public
Beta
Next
Actually, X sees 500M posts per day — not 100M-200M as Musk recently said
Android 14 brings new lock screen customization options, accessibility features and more
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-19
Google’s Bard chatbot can now tap into your Google apps, double check answers and more
Variety and Tech
2023-09-19
Google’s Bard chatbot can now tap into your Google apps, double check answers and more
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-17
In videos: Public Works Minister shares live footage of Block 9's oil and gas drilling rig
Lebanon News
2023-08-17
In videos: Public Works Minister shares live footage of Block 9's oil and gas drilling rig
0
Middle East News
2023-08-16
Assad doubles public sector salaries as fuel subsidies lifted
Middle East News
2023-08-16
Assad doubles public sector salaries as fuel subsidies lifted
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-10
Uber, Nvidia-backed delivery robot startup Serve Robotics to go public
Variety and Tech
2023-08-10
Uber, Nvidia-backed delivery robot startup Serve Robotics to go public
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
04:22
Actually, X sees 500M posts per day — not 100M-200M as Musk recently said
Variety and Tech
04:22
Actually, X sees 500M posts per day — not 100M-200M as Musk recently said
0
Variety and Tech
10:46
Android 14 brings new lock screen customization options, accessibility features and more
Variety and Tech
10:46
Android 14 brings new lock screen customization options, accessibility features and more
0
Variety and Tech
10:40
Meta debuts generative AI features for advertisers
Variety and Tech
10:40
Meta debuts generative AI features for advertisers
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:56
Qatar's Expo 2023: Gulf states unite for a comprehensive vision, a greener world
News Bulletin Reports
09:56
Qatar's Expo 2023: Gulf states unite for a comprehensive vision, a greener world
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-09-06
Blinken makes unannounced visit to Kyiv, announces over one billion dollars in aid
World News
2023-09-06
Blinken makes unannounced visit to Kyiv, announces over one billion dollars in aid
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-28
EDL billing rate will remain based on 'Sayrafa rate plus 20 percent'
Press Highlights
2023-09-28
EDL billing rate will remain based on 'Sayrafa rate plus 20 percent'
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09
MEA establishes new green building to honor the Cedar
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09
MEA establishes new green building to honor the Cedar
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Counting the costs: Lebanon's varied banking commissions spark controversy
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Counting the costs: Lebanon's varied banking commissions spark controversy
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:44
Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times
News Bulletin Reports
10:44
Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times
4
Press Highlights
00:48
The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role
Press Highlights
00:48
The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role
5
Press Highlights
01:22
Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold
Press Highlights
01:22
Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:06
Challenges and Oversight: Addressing the Syrian Population Surge in Qab Elias
News Bulletin Reports
08:06
Challenges and Oversight: Addressing the Syrian Population Surge in Qab Elias
7
Lebanon News
07:36
Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence
Lebanon News
07:36
Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence
8
Lebanon News
11:02
Child with special needs found in Achrafieh
Lebanon News
11:02
Child with special needs found in Achrafieh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More