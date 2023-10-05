Apple Watch’s new double tap gesture is now live in the watchOS 10.1 public beta

Variety and Tech
2023-10-05 | 02:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Apple Watch’s new double tap gesture is now live in the watchOS 10.1 public beta
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Apple Watch’s new double tap gesture is now live in the watchOS 10.1 public beta

In September, Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 9 at its annual event, which included a new gesture: the double tap. 

The gesture, which gives users a new way to interact with their watch, has not yet been publicly available to test, as it isn’t expected to ship to the wider userbase until watchOS 10.1 arrives later this month. 

However, starting today, early adopters will be able to gain access to the double tap gesture with the public beta of watchOS 10.1.

The public beta comes a day after the second developer seed release, which also included the new gesture.

Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/10/04/apple-watchs-new-double-tap-gesture-is-now-live-in-the-watchos-10-1-public-beta/
 

Variety and Tech

Apple

Watch

Double

Tap

Gesture

Live

WatchOS

Public

Beta

LBCI Next
Actually, X sees 500M posts per day — not 100M-200M as Musk recently said
Android 14 brings new lock screen customization options, accessibility features and more
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-19

Google’s Bard chatbot can now tap into your Google apps, double check answers and more

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-17

In videos: Public Works Minister shares live footage of Block 9's oil and gas drilling rig

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-16

Assad doubles public sector salaries as fuel subsidies lifted

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-10

Uber, Nvidia-backed delivery robot startup Serve Robotics to go public

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:22

Actually, X sees 500M posts per day — not 100M-200M as Musk recently said

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:46

Android 14 brings new lock screen customization options, accessibility features and more

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:40

Meta debuts generative AI features for advertisers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:56

Qatar's Expo 2023: Gulf states unite for a comprehensive vision, a greener world

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-06

Blinken makes unannounced visit to Kyiv, announces over one billion dollars in aid

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-28

EDL billing rate will remain based on 'Sayrafa rate plus 20 percent'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26

Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09

MEA establishes new green building to honor the Cedar

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:11

Counting the costs: Lebanon's varied banking commissions spark controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:44

Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:22

Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:06

Challenges and Oversight: Addressing the Syrian Population Surge in Qab Elias

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Child with special needs found in Achrafieh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More