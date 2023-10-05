Actually, X sees 500M posts per day — not 100M-200M as Musk recently said

2023-10-05 | 04:22
Actually, X sees 500M posts per day — not 100M-200M as Musk recently said
Actually, X sees 500M posts per day — not 100M-200M as Musk recently said

In September, Elon Musk said X users were generating a lot of content — creating 100 to 200 million posts every day, excluding retweets — or reposts as they’re now known on X. 

But speaking at an event this morning, X CEO Linda Yaccarino offered a contradictory figure. She claimed X was seeing 500 million posts per day on the platform.

Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/10/04/actually-x-sees-500m-posts-per-day-not-100m-200m-as-musk-recently-said/
 

Variety and Tech

X

Twitter

Elon Musk

Posts

Millions

Platform

