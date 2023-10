In September, Elon Musk said X users were generating a lot of content — creating 100 to 200 million posts every day, excluding retweets — or reposts as they’re now known on X.But speaking at an event this morning, X CEO Linda Yaccarino offered a contradictory figure. She claimed X was seeing 500 million posts per day on the platform.Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/10/04/actually-x-sees-500m-posts-per-day-not-100m-200m-as-musk-recently-said/