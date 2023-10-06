Netflix’s 6.5M India subscribers dwarfed by Prime Video and Disney, Bernstein says

Netflix has “not succeeded” in scaling up its business in India despite the global streaming giant consistently lowering the subscription costs in the country, analysts at AllianceBernstein wrote in a report to clients Thursday.The US streamer has about 6.5 million subscribers in India, compared to Prime Video’s 20 million in the South Asian market, the analysts wrote. Disney+ Hotstar continues to dominate the market with over 40 million subscribers.Read more on: