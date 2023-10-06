Netflix’s 6.5M India subscribers dwarfed by Prime Video and Disney, Bernstein says

Variety and Tech
2023-10-06 | 03:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netflix’s 6.5M India subscribers dwarfed by Prime Video and Disney, Bernstein says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netflix’s 6.5M India subscribers dwarfed by Prime Video and Disney, Bernstein says

Netflix has “not succeeded” in scaling up its business in India despite the global streaming giant consistently lowering the subscription costs in the country, analysts at AllianceBernstein wrote in a report to clients Thursday.

The US streamer has about 6.5 million subscribers in India, compared to Prime Video’s 20 million in the South Asian market, the analysts wrote. Disney+ Hotstar continues to dominate the market with over 40 million subscribers.

Read more on:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/10/05/netflix-india-subscribers/
 

Variety and Tech

Netflix

Business

India

Streaming

Subscription

AllianceBernstein

LBCI Next
SEC to compel Elon Musk’s testimony in Twitter stock purchase probe
Actually, X sees 500M posts per day — not 100M-200M as Musk recently said
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:03

At least 40 people have been killed in glacial lake flood in northeastern India

LBCI
World News
2023-10-05

At least 10 dead and 82 missing due to the flood of a glacier lake in northeast India

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-04

Floods in Northeast India: 5 Killed, Dozens Missing, Including 23 Soldiers

LBCI
World News
2023-10-04

At least 23 Indian soldiers missing in flash flood

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:39

All eyes on VW after Hyundai, Kia adopt Tesla charging standard

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:25

SEC to compel Elon Musk’s testimony in Twitter stock purchase probe

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-05

Actually, X sees 500M posts per day — not 100M-200M as Musk recently said

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-05

Apple Watch’s new double tap gesture is now live in the watchOS 10.1 public beta

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-04

Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-02

Meet Madame Salha: Lebanon's 'Christian Dior of the Middle East' with prominent legacy in Lebanese Haute Couture

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-04

New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:24

UAE and Lebanon strengthen ties with embassy reopening plan and simplified visa procedures

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:20

Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:54

Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

UAE President meets with PM Mikati

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More