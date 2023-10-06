News
SEC to compel Elon Musk’s testimony in Twitter stock purchase probe
Variety and Tech
2023-10-06 | 03:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
SEC to compel Elon Musk’s testimony in Twitter stock purchase probe
The US Securities and Exchange Commission will try to force Elon Musk to testify over his Twitter stock purchases.
The federal agency charged with regulating securities markets is currently investigating Musk for allegedly violating securities laws when he bought Twitter shares before buying the social media platform, which he has since renamed X.
Read more on:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/10/05/sec-to-compel-elon-musks-testimony-in-twitter-stock-purchase-probe/
Variety and Tech
US
Securities And Exchange Commission
Elon Musk
Twitter
Stock
Purchase
