Iranian imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, who is imprisoned in Tehran, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, as announced by the Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, in Oslo.



Berit Reiss-Andersen stated that the prize rewarded the 51-year-old activist and journalist for "her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all."



AFP