Nobel Peace Prize honors courage of Iranian women and their determination, says UN

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights stated that the Nobel Peace Prize awarded on Friday to Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi honors the "courage and determination" of Iranian women.



The spokesperson for the Commissioner, Elizabeth Throssell, in Geneva, said, "This truly highlights the courage and determination of women in Iran who serve as an inspiration to the world as a whole."



She added, "We have seen their courage and determination in the face of reprisals, intimidation, violence, and arrests."



AFP