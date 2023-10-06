Nobel Peace Prize honors courage of Iranian women and their determination, says UN

Variety and Tech
2023-10-06 | 06:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Nobel Peace Prize honors courage of Iranian women and their determination, says UN
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Nobel Peace Prize honors courage of Iranian women and their determination, says UN

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights stated that the Nobel Peace Prize awarded on Friday to Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi honors the "courage and determination" of Iranian women. 

The spokesperson for the Commissioner, Elizabeth Throssell, in Geneva, said, "This truly highlights the courage and determination of women in Iran who serve as an inspiration to the world as a whole."  

She added, "We have seen their courage and determination in the face of reprisals, intimidation, violence, and arrests." 

AFP   
 

Variety and Tech

United Nations

Human Rights

Nobel Peace Prize

Iran

Narges Mohammadi

LBCI Next
Lawsuit alleges discriminatory pay schemes at SpaceX
Iranian imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:38

Iranian imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

LBCI
World News
2023-09-09

The United Nations and Iran Call for Enhanced Cooperation to Combat Sandstorms

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-01

Human Rights Organizations Call for Investigation into Death of Detainee Due to Protests in Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-03

Six pro-Iran fighters killed in airstrike, suspected to be Israeli, in eastern Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:13

Snap’s AI chatbot draws scrutiny in UK over kids’ privacy concerns

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:53

Lawsuit alleges discriminatory pay schemes at SpaceX

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:38

Iranian imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:39

All eyes on VW after Hyundai, Kia adopt Tesla charging standard

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-23

Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-27

Will presidential elections succeed in 2023?

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-03

Kuwait: Fahd Al-Jarallah appointed as Finance Minister

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:20

Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:24

UAE and Lebanon strengthen ties with embassy reopening plan and simplified visa procedures

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:20

Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

UAE President meets with PM Mikati

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Boukhari meets MP Karameh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More