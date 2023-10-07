OpenAI said to be considering developing its own AI chips

2023-10-07 | 06:31
OpenAI said to be considering developing its own AI chips
OpenAI said to be considering developing its own AI chips

OpenAI, one of the best-funded AI startups in business, is exploring making its own AI chips.

Discussions of AI chip strategies within the company have been ongoing since at least last year, according to Reuters, as the shortage of chips to train AI models worsens. 

OpenAI is reportedly considering a number of strategies to advance its chip ambitions, including acquiring an AI chip manufacturer or mounting an effort to design chips internally.

Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/10/06/openai-said-to-be-considering-developing-its-own-ai-chips/
 

