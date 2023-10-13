Meta boosts content oversight on its platforms amid Israel-Hamas war

Meta, the parent company overseeing platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Thread, announced on Friday that it has significantly enhanced content oversight, particularly on Facebook.



This move led to the removal of hundreds of thousands of posts since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas.



The company established a dedicated unit comprising individuals proficient in both Arabic and Hebrew to monitor content effectively.



In a statement released on its website, Meta said, "This allows us to remove violative content more quickly and provides an additional layer of defense against misinformation."



The restrictions imposed by the company pertain to content that is violent, shocking, or promotes hatred.



In the three days following the surprise attack launched by Hamas on Israeli territory last Saturday, Meta reported that it had deleted or covered approximately 795,000 posts in both Arabic and Hebrew languages. This number is seven times the volume typically monitored daily in the previous two months.





