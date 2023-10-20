Amid local and regional tensions in Gaza and Southern Lebanon, some good news emerges that gives the Lebanese people some hope in times of crisis, with the village of Douma being named among the Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO 2023.As the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) announced, the Best Tourism Villages 2023 list recognizes the villages leading in "nurturing rural areas and preserving landscapes, cultural diversity, local values, and culinary traditions."In its third edition, 54 villages from all regions were chosen from nearly 260 applications."Tourism can be a powerful force for inclusivity, empowering local communities and distributing benefits across regions," expressed UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili."This initiative acknowledges villages that have harnessed tourism as a catalyst for their development and well-being."Launched in 2021, the villages are evaluated based on nine key features, including Cultural and Natural Resources, Promotion and Conservation of Cultural Resources, Economic Sustainability, Social Sustainability, Environmental Sustainability, Tourism Development and Value Chain Integration, Governance and Prioritization of Tourism, Infrastructure and Connectivity, and Health, Safety, and Security.Named along villages like Lerici, Italy; Al Sela, Jordan; and Shirakawa, Japan, Douma is a gorgeous Lebanese village with its name origins meaning "calm."Located in an abundant valley, the village of Douma is known for its peaceful tranquility, its old souk, churches reportedly built on old pagan temples, and its traditional houses, which are categorized as national treasures.Douma, part of Batroun District, captivates visitors with its authentic narrow streets, abundant fertile landscapes, quaint traditional cafés, and a vibrant array of cultural activities that infuse the village with life during the summer months.