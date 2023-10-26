The White House hosted an Australian State Dinner on Wednesday, welcoming more than 300 guests from various fields, including politics, government, and business.



The dinner was held to honor the close ties between the US and its ally, Australia, and was attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.



With neutral colors dominating the State Dinner, the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, opted to wear an embroidered beige gown by Lebanese-American fashion designer Reem Acra, known internationally for her stunning collections, particularly her bridal designs.



Dr. Biden's dress featured a high, round neck and simple lines, adorned with an overlay of silver beaded leaves.



Dr. Biden's admiration for Acra's designs is not new. The First Lady has previously worn Acra's creations at various significant public events, including the wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah and Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein.



Furthermore, the affinity for Acra's designs appears to run in the family. Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of US President Joe Biden and the First Lady, also chose to wear Acra's brand during her wedding reception.



Acra's designs at a state dinner during this particular time serve as a reminder of the unique "Lebanese" touch despite the current situation in the region.



