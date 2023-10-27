Celebrating World Day for Audiovisual Heritage: Preserving the past, shaping the future

On October 27, the world comes together to celebrate the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage (WDAH) under the theme "Your Window to the World."



The WDAH, a significant initiative by UNESCO and the Coordinating Council of Audiovisual Archives Associations (CCAAA), serves as a tribute to the "heroes" of preservation.



It is a day to honor those who diligently safeguard audiovisual heritage, ensuring it remains accessible for future generations.



These audiovisual archives tell stories of lives and cultures and serve as testaments to collective memory and a source of knowledge reflecting the rich cultural, social, and linguistic diversity that defines various societies.



Moreover, the UNESCO Archives has strived towards this goal with the project "Digitizing our shared UNESCO history."



The World Day provides an occasion to raise awareness to take critical measures and to recognize the significance of audiovisual documents, according to UNESCO.



It is also an occasion for UNESCO's Member States to assess their performance in implementing the 2015 Recommendation Concerning the Preservation of and Access to Documentary Heritage, Including in Digital Form.

