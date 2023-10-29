News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Chandler Bing from 'Friends,' Mathew Perry, dies at 54 after apparent drowning
Variety and Tech
2023-10-29 | 02:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Chandler Bing from 'Friends,' Mathew Perry, dies at 54 after apparent drowning
Actor Matthew Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in the top-rated US television comedy "Friends," was found dead Saturday at age 54.
NBC, the broadcast network that aired "Friends," confirmed the death of the American-Canadian actor in a statement on X.
"We are incredibly saddened by the too-soon passing of Matthew Perry. He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch-perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations," the post said.
Perry died in an apparent drowning at his home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, according to NBC News.
The actor was best known for his longtime role as Chandler in "Friends," which ran for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004.
On "Friends," Perry starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.
The show helped bolster Perry's career, and he soon landed roles in other shows. He also logged guest appearances or recurring roles in other hit TV shows, including "Boys Will Be Boys," "The West Wing," and "Scrubs."
Variety and Tech
Matthew Perry
Actor
Friends
Chandler Bing
TV
Show
Movies
Starlink solution: Will Elon Musk be able to reconnect isolated Gaza?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-23
The Strategic Landscape: Hezbollah and Emerging Military Actors in the South
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-23
The Strategic Landscape: Hezbollah and Emerging Military Actors in the South
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-19
Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral
Press Highlights
2023-10-19
Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-11
Smoke and Thunder in the Dahira Showdown
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-11
Smoke and Thunder in the Dahira Showdown
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-28
Actor Michael Gambon, the character of "Dumbledore" in the "Harry Potter" series, dies at 82
Variety and Tech
2023-09-28
Actor Michael Gambon, the character of "Dumbledore" in the "Harry Potter" series, dies at 82
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Starlink solution: Will Elon Musk be able to reconnect isolated Gaza?
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Starlink solution: Will Elon Musk be able to reconnect isolated Gaza?
0
Middle East News
08:25
Starlink will support connectivity to recognized aid groups in Gaza: Elon Musk
Middle East News
08:25
Starlink will support connectivity to recognized aid groups in Gaza: Elon Musk
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
Cybersecurity concerns: Google disables navigation features in Gaza and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
Cybersecurity concerns: Google disables navigation features in Gaza and Israel
0
Variety and Tech
2023-10-27
Celebrating World Day for Audiovisual Heritage: Preserving the past, shaping the future
Variety and Tech
2023-10-27
Celebrating World Day for Audiovisual Heritage: Preserving the past, shaping the future
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati visits Qatar for high-level meetings
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati visits Qatar for high-level meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-25
Beneath the Surface: The Strategic Role of Gaza's Tunnels in Resistance
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-25
Beneath the Surface: The Strategic Role of Gaza's Tunnels in Resistance
0
World News
2023-10-24
Kremlin says there is no progress made to release Russians held by Hamas
World News
2023-10-24
Kremlin says there is no progress made to release Russians held by Hamas
0
Middle East News
06:58
Hamas attempts to locate eight Russian-Israeli hostages for release
Middle East News
06:58
Hamas attempts to locate eight Russian-Israeli hostages for release
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:16
Al Jazeera: Shell hits UN peacekeeper base in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:16
Al Jazeera: Shell hits UN peacekeeper base in South Lebanon
2
Press Highlights
01:25
Southern Lebanon sees escalating crisis as Gaza continues to defy Israeli 'severity'
Press Highlights
01:25
Southern Lebanon sees escalating crisis as Gaza continues to defy Israeli 'severity'
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen
4
Middle East News
14:26
Netanyahu: We are fighting a humanitarian war against barbarism
Middle East News
14:26
Netanyahu: We are fighting a humanitarian war against barbarism
5
Middle East News
12:28
Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages
Middle East News
12:28
Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Lingering threat: Unexploded cluster bombs haunt southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Lingering threat: Unexploded cluster bombs haunt southern Lebanon
7
Middle East News
08:25
Starlink will support connectivity to recognized aid groups in Gaza: Elon Musk
Middle East News
08:25
Starlink will support connectivity to recognized aid groups in Gaza: Elon Musk
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:51
Ground operation: Israeli incursion into Gaza enters fifth day
News Bulletin Reports
10:51
Ground operation: Israeli incursion into Gaza enters fifth day
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More