2023-10-29
Chandler Bing from 'Friends,' Mathew Perry, dies at 54 after apparent drowning

Actor Matthew Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in the top-rated US television comedy "Friends," was found dead Saturday at age 54.

NBC, the broadcast network that aired "Friends," confirmed the death of the American-Canadian actor in a statement on X.

"We are incredibly saddened by the too-soon passing of Matthew Perry. He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch-perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations," the post said.

Perry died in an apparent drowning at his home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, according to NBC News.

The actor was best known for his longtime role as Chandler in "Friends," which ran for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004.

On "Friends," Perry starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

The show helped bolster Perry's career, and he soon landed roles in other shows. He also logged guest appearances or recurring roles in other hit TV shows, including "Boys Will Be Boys," "The West Wing," and "Scrubs."

