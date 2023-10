#بيروت اسم طفلة فلسطينية ولدت يوم ٤ اب ٢٠٢٠ ، اهلها سموها على اسم العاصمة يلي تفجرت " بيروت "

واليوم وبعد ٣ سنوات #بيروت استشهدت في #فلسطين بسبب القصف 💔#غزة_الآن pic.twitter.com/hbWJ1zOkym — Elie Merheb (@_ElieMerheb) October 28, 2023

A Palestinian child named "Beirut" has passed away as a result of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.In the past few days, many activists started sharing the story of "Beirut," a Palestinian child named after the Lebanese capital, as she was born on August 4, 2020, the day when the Beirut Port explosion erupted.Even though the actual Lebanese capital still stands despite the many crises and the ongoing regional tensions, Beirut and other Palestinian children are facing the repercussions of war, losing their sense of routine and rightful protection.The conflict has killed more than 3,000 children in under three weeks, stated Jason Lee, Save the Children's Country Director in the occupied Palestinian territory.Accordingly, the children of Gaza are not only going through very harsh circumstances, with the loss of their loved ones, homes, and schools, facing hunger and water scarcity, but they are losing their childhood innocence and paying the price of war both mentally and physically.