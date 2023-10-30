The X platform introduced two new subscription plans, a year after Elon Musk purchased the social network, which is currently facing financial difficulties.



Users can now choose from three plans: the Basic plan, the Premium (formerly known as “Blue”) plan, and the Premium+ plan, priced at $3, $8, and $16 per month, respectively.



In addition to the features included in the Premium plan, Premium+ subscribers will benefit from an enhanced message display, offering a better chance of generating interactions, and will not see any advertisements on the platform.



The cheapest option includes basic editing tools, including the ability to edit messages and post longer videos, two-factor authentication without access to content creator tools, which enable financial returns, or the famous blue account verification badge.