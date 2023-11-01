The last Beatles song: "Now and Then" to finally release on November 2nd

Variety and Tech
2023-11-01 | 07:28
High views
The last Beatles song: &quot;Now and Then&quot; to finally release on November 2nd
The last Beatles song: "Now and Then" to finally release on November 2nd

Written and sung by John Lennon, developed and worked on by Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, and finished over four decades later, "Now and Then," the last Beatles song, is set to be released on November 2nd.

According to a statement, The Beatles' 1962-1966 (The Red Album) and 1967-1970 (The Blue Album) collections will also be released in 2023 Edition packages on November 10th.

The story of "Now And Then" begins in the late 1970s, when John Lennon recorded a demo featuring his vocals and piano in his New York home. In 1994, Yoko Ono Lennon, John's wife, presented the recording to Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, along with John's demos for "Free as a Bird" and "Real Love." 

These two tracks were subsequently completed as new Beatles songs and released as singles in 1995 and 1996 as part of The Beatles Anthology project.

Fast forward to 2021, the release of "The Beatles: Get Back" docuseries unveiled film and audio restoration. 

Utilizing WingNut Films' MAL audio technology, Peter Jackson's team managed to de-mix the mono soundtrack of the film, isolating instruments, vocals, and individual voices within The Beatles' conversations.

In 2022, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr joined forces to complete the song. "Now And Then" not only features John's vocals but also includes electric and acoustic guitar recorded in 1995 by George Harrison, Ringo's fresh drum part, and bass, guitar, and piano contributions from Paul McCartney, which match John's original playing. 

Expressing his excitement, Paul McCartney remarked: "There it was, John's voice, crystal clear. It's quite emotional. And we all play on it, it's a genuine Beatles recording. In 2023, to still be working on Beatles music and about to release a new song the public haven't heard, I think it's an exciting thing."

Ringo Starr also shared his sentiments, saying: "It was the closest we'll ever come to having him back in the room, so it was very emotional for all of us. It was like John was there, you know. It's far out."

Variety and Tech

The Beatles

Now And Then

Music

Song

Band

Paul McCartney

John Lennon

Yoko Ono Lennon

George Harrison

Ringo Starr

LBCI Previous

