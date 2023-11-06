Elon Musk unveils Grok, an AI chatbot to rival ChatGPT

2023-11-06 | 05:44
Elon Musk unveils Grok, an AI chatbot to rival ChatGPT
2min
Elon Musk unveils Grok, an AI chatbot to rival ChatGPT

Elon Musk has unveiled Grok, an artificial intelligence chatbot modeled after “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” and intended to answer questions with a “bit of wit and “a rebellious streak.”

The new AI chatbot is released by Musk’s start-up xAI and will have “real-time knowledge” of the information shared on X.

Musk added that this chatbot will have a bit of humor, and it aims to benefit people of all backgrounds and political views.

In addition, Grok aims to empower research and innovation; thus it will act as a “powerful research assistant helping them to quickly access relevant information, process data, and come up with new ideas.”

After developing Grok-1 over the last four months, the results show that it had surpassed “all other models in its compute class, including ChatGPT-3.5 and Inflection-1."

Grok prototype will be offered to a limited number of users in the United States to try it out, provide a feedback then improve it before wider release.


