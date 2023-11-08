Climate change is responsible for 'severe drought' in Syria, Iraq, and Iran: experts

Climate warming primarily caused by the burning of petroleum, gas, and coal has led to "severe and ongoing drought" in recent years in Iraq, Syria, and Iran, as revealed in a report by experts on Wednesday.



A study by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) network, which analyzes the link between weather factors and climate change, pointed out that the high temperatures resulting from climate change have "increased the likelihood of drought by 25 times in Syria and Iraq, and 16 times in Iran."



AFP