Emirates Airline announces a $52 billion order for 95 Boeing planes
Variety and Tech
2023-11-13 | 06:54
Emirates Airline announces a $52 billion order for 95 Boeing planes
Emirates Airline has announced an order worth $52 billion to purchase 95 Boeing planes in the largest deal to date at the Dubai Airshow 2023.
The company stated that it would acquire 55 Boeing 777-9s and 35 Boeing 777-8s, adding 5 Boeing 787 Dreamliners to a previous order for 30 of these planes, bringing the total order to 35 planes.
HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, affirmed during a press conference in Dubai that this order represents a significant investment that reaffirms Dubai's commitment to the future of aviation.
AFP
Middle East News
Variety and Tech
Emirates Airline
Boeing
Planes
Dubai Airshow 2023
Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum
Dubai
Aviation
