Emirates Airline announces a $52 billion order for 95 Boeing planes

Variety and Tech
2023-11-13 | 06:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Emirates Airline announces a $52 billion order for 95 Boeing planes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Emirates Airline announces a $52 billion order for 95 Boeing planes

Emirates Airline has announced an order worth $52 billion to purchase 95 Boeing planes in the largest deal to date at the Dubai Airshow 2023. 

The company stated that it would acquire 55 Boeing 777-9s and 35 Boeing 777-8s, adding 5 Boeing 787 Dreamliners to a previous order for 30 of these planes, bringing the total order to 35 planes.  

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, affirmed during a press conference in Dubai that this order represents a significant investment that reaffirms Dubai's commitment to the future of aviation. 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Variety and Tech

Emirates Airline

Boeing

Planes

Dubai Airshow 2023

Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum

Dubai

Aviation

Climate officials from EU and China to engage in talks next week
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-09

Israeli warplanes fly over Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-03

Al Jazeera: Planes shell AFP office, a number of press offices in Gaza City

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-11

Israeli reconnaissance planes flying over southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-09-18

Taiwan Announces Monitoring of Over 100 Chinese Warplanes Around the Island

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-11-10

Climate officials from EU and China to engage in talks next week

LBCI
World News
2023-11-09

Palestinian activist Mariam Abou Daqqa arrested in France after approved deportation

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-11-09

Actors and studios make a deal to end Hollywood strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08

Bella Hadid's commitment to Palestinian cause: An end to her Dior career

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:50

Russia will be able to participate fully in activities of APEC Summit: US

LBCI
Middle East News
03:42

Palestinian PM: Israel turned Al-Shifa Medical Complex into military barracks

LBCI
Middle East News
04:47

Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza arrives in Egypt

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:26

Lebanon is participating in Gaza war, no one can guarantee control of the situation: IRGC official

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Escalation continues: Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry; Israeli army shells southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Islamic Resistance targets Israeli infantry force with rockets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

War or diplomacy: Netanyahu's critical choices and their impact on region

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Israeli raid targets house in Ainata, leading to the death of one individual, injuring another

LBCI
Middle East News
03:42

Palestinian PM: Israel turned Al-Shifa Medical Complex into military barracks

LBCI
Middle East News
04:47

Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza arrives in Egypt

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More